Pluribus Review: Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan's Return To TV Was Worth The Wait

Making Carol a writer is, while not absolutely essential to the story of "Pluribus," a kind of thematic master stroke from Vince Gilligan and his writing team, because creative writing is, at its core, problem solving. Put a character in a complicated situation, then figure out how they escape it. It positions the lead character of the show, who spends a lot of time onscreen by herself, as someone whose wheels are constantly turning, whose mind is fiddling with this particular dramatic knot all day, every day, and it's something Rhea Seehorn can play perfectly.

As Carol, Seehorn brings to bear all the gifts she delivered in "Better Call Saul," and proves she can indeed carry a high-concept dramatic series without a single consistent co-star for every major scene. "Pluribus" is at once mysterious, frightening, thrilling, and hilarious, and Seehorn does it all, delivering one of the year's must-see performances and fulfilling all the promise "Better Call Saul" fans have long seen in her work. There are other great performers at work in this show, of course, but Seehorn's turn in "Pluribus" is absolutely a triumph.

So, too, is Gilligan's, not only as a writer but as a director whose work has matured and progressed beyond even what he was able to do in the "Breaking Bad" universe. Despite its conceptual hook and mystery box opening gambit, "Pluribus" is a show that reveals tremendous patience in the way it unspools its narrative. Gilligan's past work is a gold mine of unexpected moments of tension, fear, and comedy, and he brings all of that to bear here with an added visual flair that makes us hang on even the quietest moments of the show. Whether he's filming a grocery store parking lot or an empty jetliner, Gilligan seems to always find the most intriguing angle from which to capture Carol's slowly spiraling existence, and you won't want to look away.

Though the finer points of its story will have to be discussed later once the world has seen everything "Pluribus" has to offer, the central dramatic tension of the series premiere is both potent and instantly relatable. This isn't just a cool "What if?" scenario that peters out as something shinier comes along. This is Gilligan creating what might be the world's most hilariously tense sandbox and then gleefully rolling around in it. If you've ever in your life felt like you're the only person who's making sense in a world gone mad, this show is for you. It replicates that feeling so completely that it's capable of absolutely shredding your nerves, and then it immediately turns around and fills in those wounds with heart, humor, and intrigue that carries through each and every episode. This is TV's next great show, and you won't want to miss it.

"Pluribus" premieres November 7 on Apple TV.