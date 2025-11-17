7 Ways Pluribus Is NOT Going To End

With its first few episodes, "Pluribus" established itself as one of the most exciting TV shows of 2025, as it follows a hive mind taking over most of humanity save for a few stragglers, including the perpetually grumpy Carol (Rhea Seehorn). Looper gave "Pluribus" a perfect 10/10 score in our review, and a big part of the show's appeal is how it lends itself to theorizing just where exactly this bizarrely wonderful series will go next. We can't say for sure how "Pluribus" will end, but we have a few ideas on how it can't end. You can check out our explainer video to see these theories in more detail.

We can rule out a few possibilities based on a key line Carol says in "Pluribus" Episode 2: "We've all seen this movie, and we know it does not end well." Series creator Vince Gilligan, who previously made "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has proven himself to be a great screenwriter and director. He probably knows we, as the audience, are pretty smart and can come up with all sorts of wild scenarios for how the show's premise can play out. Therefore, it's safe to say he's going to upend our expectations at every turn and not conclude "Pluribus" in the same way that most alien invasion/hive mind movies end.

Unlike 1956's "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," one of the best alien movies of all time, Carol can't block a few roads to prevent the spread since it's already everywhere. Unlike 1998's "The Faculty," there's seemingly no queen to kill and break the spell everyone's under. And unlike 2013's "The World's End," Carol can't just annoy the hive mind into leaving Earth. For even more ways that "Pluribus" can't end, check out the above video.