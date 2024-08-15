Pachinko Season 2 Review: The Acclaimed Drama Is Back - But Disappointing

It's a shame, because the family drama in the 1989 section is the richest of Season 2, connecting three different character studies which share a base need to shake off the weighty expectations that are either self-imposed or subtly enforced by the family. Solomon's continued need to downplay his Korean heritage in a workplace where he's not-so-silently judged based on it leads to several affecting moments where his personal and professional worlds collide. His grandmother Sunja (played in the later sections by "Minari" star Youn Yuh-jung) has an even more affecting storyline, which gradually blossoms into an examination of how two people placed on opposing sides of a conflict can co-exist peacefully, and whether friendship could ever be possible once their diametrically opposed histories are known.

These are storylines which recapture the same quiet power as the first season's most impactful moments. Familiar historical events are placed firmly in the background as the series embarks on a richer interrogation of the continued fallout from them, subtly highlighting how it shapes both cultural identities and false cultural perceptions for generations after the fact. This might be why (even though it remains faithful to the source material by doing so) marrying this intimate character drama with tales from the criminal underworld, edging into territory not entirely dissimilar from a stripped-down conspiracy thriller, feels less than satisfying. We know from the first season that this adaptation can jump between eras with ease. The more heightened storylines it must tackle this time around show that it hasn't quite perfected jumping between genres just yet.

This is far more pronounced during its early 20th-century sections, where a story about life during wartime struggles to find its footing. The family has been relocated to the countryside, away from the regular bombings that have devastated the cities, but the series still attempts to contrast this quieter story — which finds new ways to add depth to the portrayals of Japanese-Korean relationships during this period, for characters of multiple generations — with what's happening in the eye of the storm. "Pachinko" is a series far better at examining the lingering, largely overlooked cultural tensions that arise following major tragedies, and at its least interesting when dramatizing events as they happened. This second season aims to be far grander in scale than the first outing, but never finds the right balance of small-scale character drama and expansive historical recreation as the first season's earthquake episode. You can feel the creative team consciously trying to replicate that success and coming up short; that episode succeeded because of how it foregrounded the character drama, which feels less assured in the face of Earth-shattering events this time around.

The second season of "Pachinko" is a considerable step down from the first, but there are still frequent glimmers of what made the previous season such a quietly moving gem.

Episode 1 of "Pachinko" Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on August 23, with a new episode dropping every Friday through October 11.