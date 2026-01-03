What The Cast Of Invincible Looks Like In Real Life
"Invincible" is one superhero TV show you need to keep the kids away from – it's a far bloodier and more mature superhero outing than you might expect. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) comes into his own as a superhero, but just as he's getting the hang of things, he discovers his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) was actually sent to Earth to conquer it. And as his son, he's supposed to stand by his side as he does it. But a full-scale Viltrumite invasion is just one of many things Mark has to worry about, as "Invincible" scours through every superhero trope, from time travel to the multiverse.
Excessive blood and gore isn't the only thing that separates "Invincible" from some of the other most popular superhero cartoons ever made. Many of those shows rely on talented voiceover artists who are mostly known within the realm of animation. They're great at their jobs, but you may not immediately recognize them walking down the street. "Invincible" has a tendency to employ popular actors who usually pop up in live-action projects. These are celebrities you've more than likely heard of before and might even be a huge fan of.
The show likes to get big names to fill out the guest star ranks, with Aaron Paul, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, and Tatiana Maslany, in addition to dozens of others, joining the roster. But as far as prominent main cast members go, here's what the cast of "Invincible" looks like in real life, just in case you've had trouble pinning the voice to the face.
Mark Grayson/Invincible - Steven Yeun
Steven Yeun voices the titular Invincible, whose real name is Mark Grayson. Despite being half-Viltrumite, Earth is the only home he's ever known and he sets out to stop the oncoming invasion while dealing with a new threat every week (if not multiple bad guys emerging from the ether). And Yeun had an in when it came to getting cast on "Invincible."
Yeun had previously played Glenn on "The Walking Dead," based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, who just so happens to have also created the comics "Invincible" is based on. Glenn was a great character with significant development before his time was cut unceremoniously short by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). It was an absolutely brutal demise that probably turned a lot of people off of watching the show, but Yeun has bounced back just fine.
He was nominated for an Oscar for his part in "Minari" and won an Emmy for Netflix's "Beef." He's even gone into live-action genre fare, including "Nope" and "Mickey 17," but "Invincible" really gives him a chance to show off his range, depicting a naive teenager who steadily morphs into a steadfast, world-weary protector.
Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man - J.K. Simmons
Omni-Man, aka Nolan Grayson, easily could've been played as a surprise villain, but the very first episode of "Invincible" shows us in gruesome detail how he's the one who killed the Guardians of the Globe. That was just a taste of the annihilation he would inflict upon Earth, as his battle with Mark toward the end of Season 1 leaves Chicago in ruins. Omni-Man is simultaneously a terrifying villain but also a father figure of sorts, and J.K. Simmons maneuvers around both identities perfectly.
Anyone who's ever watched "Whiplash" knows how scary Simmons can sound, and he was just trying to teach band in that movie. But Simmons has had plenty of iconic roles, notably J. Jonah James in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy. His performance in those is so great that he came back to play Jameson in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" despite it taking place in a completely different universe. Spider-Man actors may change, but there's only one Jonah. "Juno," "La La Land," "The Accountant," and "Being the Ricardos" are also just a small sampling from a lengthy filmography with over 200 titles.
Debbie Grayson - Sandra Oh
One of the many ways Amazon Prime Video's "Invincible" changes the source material is giving Debby Grayson (voiced by Sandra Oh) a lot more agency. During Season 1, she becomes suspicious of Nolan's true nature before the big reveal, and she reluctantly accepts the monster he is. From there, she battles a ton of negative emotions and tries to find her place in the world where she was married to a man capable of such horrors.
Oh is no stranger to having to embody complex characters. She was incredible playing Dr. Cristina Yang across 10 seasons of "Grey's Anatomy," and Oh brings that same passion to Debbie. She may not have any superpowers herself, but she's willing to go to bat for what's right, even willing to raise Nolan's son from his relationship with another (alien) woman. If Nolan showcases the immense destruction Mark could put into the world if he wanted, Debbie functions as the counterbalance. She gives Mark his humanity.
Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve - Gillian Jacobs
Prior to joining the cast of "Invincible" voicing Samantha Wilkins, aka Atom Eve, Gillian Jacobs was probably best known for playing Britta on "Community." Britta was someone who wanted to care deeply about social issues, although as time went on, it almost seemed like a miracle she could remember to breathe. Atom Eve is truly the antithesis to this. With the power of molecular manipulation, she's effectively a god but wants to be utterly altruistic in how she utilizes her powers, going from fighting crime to focusing more on fixing societal ills on the systemic level. She's what Britta would be with superpowers and a few more brain cells.
"Invincible" is definitely Mark's show, but Atom Eve has the distinct honor of receiving a special episode that gets into her origin a bit with "Invincible: Atom Eve." It shows how she's the result of government experimentation and sent to live with people who aren't her biological parents to try to live a normal life. Of course, that isn't really in the cards with her powers, and her parents grow upset that she isn't like the other kids. It's great context to have as she grows into a true humanitarian.
Amber Bennett - Zazie Beetz
Like Debbie, Amber (Zazie Beetz) is another character who gets a lot more fleshed out in the animated series. She's Mark's first girlfriend, but there's naturally tension as he comes into his own as a superhero while she often falls to the wayside. It's a common trope in superhero media, but Amber doesn't just put up with his neglect in good humor. The two eventually break up but stay on friendly terms, opening the doors for Mark to get with Atom Eve.
Amber's an important character since she helps keep things grounded amid all the superhero shenanigans. And she's vital for helping Mark grow as an individual; just because you save the world doesn't mean you can treat the people you love poorly. Beetz is no stranger to the superhero genre, as she's appeared in both Marvel and DC properties in the past ("Deadpool 2" and "Joker," respectively). As far as playing the exasperated girlfriend/partner to a show's lead, Beetz also has experience with that on "Atlanta," where she plays Van, who has a daughter to raise alongside Earn (Donald Glover).
Rex Sloan/Rex Splode - Jason Mantzoukas
You probably recognize Jason Mantzoukas as playing the wild and crazy guy on virtually every sitcom ever. From "Community" to "A Man on the Inside" to a prominent role on "The League," you can always count on Mantzoukas to play the type of character who will say the most unhinged things, but everyone loves him anyway. He brings that same energy to Rex Splode, who initially seems like another jerky bro type, but Mantzoukas goes on to give him a surprising amount of depth.
He's initially Atom Eve's boyfriend, but he cheats on her and continues his womanizing ways until receiving a vicious beatdown in Season 2. In fact, you could probably call Rex the unofficial hero of Season 2, as he really makes moves to turn his life around and be a better person. It culminates in him sacrificing his life to take out a multiversal Mark Grayson variant in Season 3. Mantzoukas is mostly known for comedies, but given the gravitas he was able to give Rex, maybe he should consider doing more dramas — he's surprisingly good at it.
Cecil Stedman - Walton Goggins
Walton Goggins is a performer who can move effortlessly between comedy and drama. He's bombastic in the best way portraying Baby Billy on "The Righteous Gemstones," but he can also play someone utterly terrifying like Boyd Crowder on "Justified." Cecil Stedman, whom Goggins plays on "Invincible," veers more toward the latter, even though he's ultimately trying to protect Earth.
Every comic book universe needs a morally ambiguous figure who's prepared to make the tough calls. Marvel has Nick Fury, and DC usually saddles Amanda Waller with those kinds of tasks. Cecil has an army of superpowered individuals he can call on when the world's in trouble. However, he's also willing to work with repugnant individuals, and Mark is dismayed when he finds out Cecil's been working with D.A. Sinclair (Ezra Miller, later Eric Bauza) who reanimates corpses into soldiers.
It's a gray territory Mark wants to keep his hands clean of, but Cecil is aware of the kind of moral sacrifices one needs to make for the greater good. Goggins delivers an emotionally detached performance, indicative of Cecil's dubious morals. But if you want to see Goggins having a lot more fun in a Prime Video show, you can see him transform into the highly entertaining Ghoul on "Fallout."
Angstrom Levy - Sterling K. Brown
The Viltrumite Empire as a looming threat throughout "Invincible," but the show keeps things interesting by throwing in new, interesting bad guys for Mark to go up against. Whereas Viltrumites offer brute strength, Angstrom Levy (voiced by Sterling K. Brown) is a more cunning and manipulative threat. A multiversal experiment goes wrong, causing Angstrom's psyche to fracture. He blames Mark, who's seemingly one of the few good Marks in the multiverse, and in Season 3, he goes all in on trying to destroy him by bringing a bunch of Mark Grayson variants to his reality to wreak havoc across the globe.
Brown dove headfirst into meaty dramatic roles with "This Is Us" and "Paradise," but it's rare to see him as a straight-up villain. And he spoke with Rotten Tomatoes about the joy of getting to play a stellar villain like Angstrom, explaining, "I like the idea of being a bad guy, and he's a bad guy who's not always bad. Kind of like Killmonger-esque, in that way. And so there's complexity to him, and you can't just outright vilify him because every once in a while, he'll land with a point, and you'll be like, 'Oh.'"
Allen the Alien - Seth Rogen
If you've watched at least a few comedy movies in the 21st century, there's a good chance you don't need us telling you who voices Allen the Alien, an extraterrestrial ally to Mark who's also invested in taking down Viltrumites. He's instantly recognizable as Seth Rogen, who starred in hilarious comedy films like "Superbad," "Knocked Up," and "This Is the End." However, in recent years, he's taken more to producing projects, and it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him listed as an executive producer for "Invincible."
As a producer, Rogen is probably more committed to "Invincible" than other voice actors who come in to record their lines and move onto the next gig. One of his biggest goals, as he told Entertainment Weekly, is to advocate for more diversity in every portion of production, saying, "I think I am just actively trying to make less things starring white people. And if I'm succeeding or I'm not, I'm very much looking to have a far more diverse group of writers and directors and actors that we generally work with, because that group is not incredibly diverse, you know?" Rogen's a multifaceted individual: He can advocate for greater representation while simultaneously voicing an alien who talks like your college roommate.
Oliver Grayson/Kid Omni-Man - Christian Convery
Mark uncovers a disturbing revelation on "Invincible" Season 2 when he sees that his father has reflected after their big Season 1 fight. Instead of returning to Viltrum, he shacks up with a woman of an alien species on Thraxa, and those two have a child together named Oliver. Mark now has a half-brother who ages much faster than him, and when Viltrumites annihilate Thraxa, Mark takes Oliver home where his mother, Debbie, raises him. It's some wonky family drama, and while Lincoln Bodin voiced Oliver when he was a toddler in Season 2, in Season 3, he aged significantly and Christian Convery took over the voiceover role.
Convery has a fun niche of playing younger versions of main characters. He plays a younger Victor Frankenstein in 2025's "Frankenstein," a younger Hal and Bill (a set of twins) in "The Monkey," and a young Sanji on Netflix's "One Piece." However, anyone really wanting to see his range should check out "Sweet Tooth" where he plays Gus, a human/animal hybrid who's trying to find his mother while escaping numerous foes, since the world hates hybrids in the aftermath of a deadly virus. Convery's young, but a promising career is very much in the future for him.
Conquest - Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan got the better of Steven Yeun on "The Walking Dead." It was only fitting for the two of them to get a rematch in another Robert Kirkman property with "Invincible," and the final episode of Season 3 lets the two of them duke it out once more. This time, Morgan plays Conquest, a psychotic Viltrumite who has arrived on Earth to take stock of how far along Mark has come in conquering the planet. The answer is: Not at all. The two battle around the globe, maiming each other and killing countless innocent individuals in the process.
With a gruff voice, Morgan is perfectly suited for playing villains. In addition to Negan on "The Walking Dead," he also played the equally terrifying Comedian in "Watchmen." Despite being part of a heroic team, the Comedian embodies nihilism and cynicism, causing him to perform truly horrific actions. Conquest's character motivations are right there in the name. He aims to subjugate worlds, and he doesn't care at all about other forms of life.
Grand Regent Thragg - Lee Pace
Grand Regent Thragg is the baddest threat within the "Invincible" universe. He's the leader of the Viltrum Empire, and he took his sweet time getting onto the "Invincible" TV show, with his arrival taking place in Season 4, where he's voiced by Lee Pace.
Invincible has gotten his butt handed to him many times throughout the series. He has an immensely difficult time winning battles all on his own, and even in the case of someone like Conquest, he received a huge assist from Atom Eve to win the day. But if there's any villain Invincible should fear the most, it's Thragg. It's not Pace's first time playing a comic book villain, as he portrayed Ronan the Accuser in "Guardians of the Galaxy." He's a bit underutilized in that film, which turns him into a boring, generic bad guy. But Thragg doesn't have that problem.
Robert Kirkman has spoken about how "Invincible" could easily get seven or eight seasons. Thragg may have come to the party late, but there are plenty of opportunities to use him in ways that terrorize Mark and Earth as a whole.