"Invincible" is one superhero TV show you need to keep the kids away from – it's a far bloodier and more mature superhero outing than you might expect. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) comes into his own as a superhero, but just as he's getting the hang of things, he discovers his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) was actually sent to Earth to conquer it. And as his son, he's supposed to stand by his side as he does it. But a full-scale Viltrumite invasion is just one of many things Mark has to worry about, as "Invincible" scours through every superhero trope, from time travel to the multiverse.

Excessive blood and gore isn't the only thing that separates "Invincible" from some of the other most popular superhero cartoons ever made. Many of those shows rely on talented voiceover artists who are mostly known within the realm of animation. They're great at their jobs, but you may not immediately recognize them walking down the street. "Invincible" has a tendency to employ popular actors who usually pop up in live-action projects. These are celebrities you've more than likely heard of before and might even be a huge fan of.

The show likes to get big names to fill out the guest star ranks, with Aaron Paul, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, and Tatiana Maslany, in addition to dozens of others, joining the roster. But as far as prominent main cast members go, here's what the cast of "Invincible" looks like in real life, just in case you've had trouble pinning the voice to the face.