How Fallout's Walton Goggins Transformed Into The Ghoul

On April 10, Amazon Prime dropped the entire first season of the highly anticipated video game adaptation "Fallout," and audiences finally got their first good look at Walton Goggins' character. When they did, they were probably blown away by his intricate prosthetics and makeup; the "Righteous Gemstones" is completely transformed as the lone ranger known as the Ghoul.

In actuality, Goggins plays not one, but two characters on "Fallout." In flashbacks to 2077 — the year that the world was destroyed by the Great War and countless nuclear bombs — we watch as Goggins' former TV star Cooper Howard grapples with the fact that his wife Barb (Frances Turner) works with a suspicious company called Vault-Tec. As she prepares for a potential nuclear disaster and readies vaults so that some people can survive the apocalypse, Cooper grows more and more concerned ... which brings everything back to the series' first scene, where Cooper and his daughter Janey (Teagan Meredith) stare down one of the first nuclear blasts.

So how did Goggins transform into the Ghoul, a merciless bounty hunter and gunslinger who wanders the wasteland? According to the actor — who appeared digitally at the Deadline Contenders Television panel for "Fallout" — the experience was "extremely anxiety provoking" and led to him figuring out how to move his face and mouth with a ton of prosthetics and retainers that effectively erased his real teeth. "When I put in the retainers, these things that kind of covered these pearly white teeth, I couldn't speak. I couldn't get the words out," Goggins said. "I couldn't get the words out."