Why Invincible Should Fear Thragg The Most

This article discusses the "Invincible" comics and could potentially spoil plot points for future seasons of "Invincible" on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon's "Invincible" wrapped up its third season in spectacular fashion. The titular hero — real name Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun) — faced his most powerful foe yet in the form of Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who almost killed him, Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), and Oliver Grayson (Christian Convery) in one fell swoop. Fortunately, Mark and Atom Eve were both able to realize their true potential and put him out of commission — at least, we hope he's out of commission, considering Cecil (Walton Goggins) has him locked up somewhere, which just seems like a bad idea.

For now, Conquest is out of the picture, but that doesn't mean Mark can sit back and relax, because there's still a hugely formidable villain from the comics he needs to watch out for. Creator Robert Kirkman has teased that the "Invincible" show could last for seven or eight seasons, meaning there's plenty of time for the hero to face off against the big bad of the comics and the one entity he should fear above all others — Thragg, Grand Regent of the Viltrumites.

Thragg was introduced in "Invincible Returns" #1 from Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, Cory Walker, and Rus Wooton, but he hasn't been shown at all in the animated series. That's seemingly about to change, as Kirkman has teased that Thragg's voice actor has been cast, so it seems likely he'll finally appear in Season 4. And when he does, Mark better watch out: If you thought that Invincible got beaten to a bloody pulp before, just wait until you see what Thragg can do. Here's why Mark should fear him more than anyone.