Why Negan Killed Glenn On The Walking Dead

Few characters in "The Walking Dead" universe are more morally complex than Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), especially when viewed through the eyes of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his crew. No moment seems to better encapsulate the sociopathic murderer side of Negan than the brutal (and graphic) killing of Glenn (Steven Yeun) right in front of his wife Maggie (Lauren Cohan). That is, until you look at the whole thing from Negan's point of view and see that he chose to kill Glenn (a comic canon event necessary to the overall story of "The Walking Dead") to avoid further bloodshed.

It is true that the guy was solidly in his villain arc as the leader of the Saviors, with a laundry list of bad behavior that included oppressing the locals, ironing his people's faces, and forcibly taking "wives." Daryl (Norman Reedus), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) were well within their rights to fight off Bud (Christopher Berry) and his "d*** brigade" in "Start to Finish." But when Rick and his crew attacked the Saviors' satellite outpost, killing Negan's people in their sleep, it was a major (and arguably unwarranted) escalation, even if the Alexandria Safe Zone was low on food.

Negan would set out to retaliate, killing Abraham to send a message and demoralize Rick's people. From his perspective, choosing a single high-value target was less costly to all involved than a further escalation of bloodshed. He likely added Glenn to the hit list when Rick's crew fought him over the directive to choose a sacrifice, realizing that the emotional loss of Glenn might land hard enough to keep Rick's people from further retaliation.