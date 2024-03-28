The Real Hero Of Invincible Season 2 Is Not Who You Think

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 7, "I'm Not Going Anywhere"

We're at the penultimate episode of "Invincible" Season 2 after its unfortunate midway split. There's no telling where things will end this year, but it's clear that Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) duties as a hero are being met with new challenges. Incredibly, though, as enthralling as his adventures have been in Season 2, another hero has managed to steal the show in a way that almost cost him his life. Somehow, highly charged day-saver Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) has found himself on a path of redemption and, in doing so, marked himself as becoming the best and brightest hero the show has to offer.

This turn in trajectory isn't just thanks to the character's story making its way from comic book to television screen, either. Rex Splode's new lease on life has felt all the more believable thanks to Mantzoukas, who is putting in a career-best performance with the role. Joining him and Rex on this ride has, in turn, set the stage for other heroes and villains who will encounter a similar level of enlightenment before this epic superhero story is over. If Robert Kirkman attributed the success of "Invincible" to its emotion and depth, then Rex just lit the fuse to become one of its unexpected beating hearts.