All Mark Grayson Variants In Invincible Season 3 Explained

Looper's review of "Invincible" Season 3 praised how the show has built upon what came before in the previous two seasons, firmly establishing itself as one of the best superhero TV adaptations running today. If creator Robert Kirkman has his way, "Invincible" could easily span seven or eight seasons total. One way in which Season 3 builds on the past is continuing to flesh out the Multiverse, which was on full display with Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) as the central Season 2 antagonist. He seemed dead in his final fight against Invincible (Steven Yeun) after the pair traverse different realities, but he's back in Season 3 with an army of Mark Graysons in his stable.

"Invincible" Season 3, Episode 7 — "What Have I Done?" — sees 18 Invincibles enter the mainline reality, wreaking havoc and killing many of Earth's heroes in addition to countless innocent bystanders. Angstrom orchestrates the Invincible War to tarnish Invincible's image even though our main Mark does his best to limit the damage. With all this going on, there's only so much time to devote to each of the new 18 Marks, but let's run through all Invincible variants to see what we might be able to glimpse about who's irreparably evil and who's making the best out of a bad situation.