All Mark Grayson Variants In Invincible Season 3 Explained
Looper's review of "Invincible" Season 3 praised how the show has built upon what came before in the previous two seasons, firmly establishing itself as one of the best superhero TV adaptations running today. If creator Robert Kirkman has his way, "Invincible" could easily span seven or eight seasons total. One way in which Season 3 builds on the past is continuing to flesh out the Multiverse, which was on full display with Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) as the central Season 2 antagonist. He seemed dead in his final fight against Invincible (Steven Yeun) after the pair traverse different realities, but he's back in Season 3 with an army of Mark Graysons in his stable.
"Invincible" Season 3, Episode 7 — "What Have I Done?" — sees 18 Invincibles enter the mainline reality, wreaking havoc and killing many of Earth's heroes in addition to countless innocent bystanders. Angstrom orchestrates the Invincible War to tarnish Invincible's image even though our main Mark does his best to limit the damage. With all this going on, there's only so much time to devote to each of the new 18 Marks, but let's run through all Invincible variants to see what we might be able to glimpse about who's irreparably evil and who's making the best out of a bad situation.
Stripevincible
Stripevincible, named for the yellow stripe running down his blue uniform, is easily one of the more aggressive Mark variants we meet in "Invincible" Season 3. He destroys Buckingham Palace and faces off against the hero British Knight, but he doesn't seem to put up much of a fight. This leads to Stripevincible famously shouting, "Pathetic! I wouldn't even keep you as a slave in my Empire!"
Is this Mark variant already a ruler of an Empire, perhaps already lording over Viltrum? Or does he merely have aspirations to one day rule? When he meets up with Angstrom Levy and the surviving Invincibles days after the invasion, he asserts that Levy needs to hold up his end of the bargain and help them conquer other realities. No matter which way you slice it, this Invincible is all about conquest, perhaps foreshadowing the Viltrumite of the same name in the following episode.
Mohawk Invincible
Mohawk Invincible, whose nickname derives from his hairstyle, is one of the more sadistic variants. He takes gleeful pride in killing others and even battles the mainline Mark as well as Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) at Payton Penitentiary. He destroys the Empire State Building, and he's the one to suggest torturing Angstrom when the other Invincibles want to rebel.
The greatest insight we get into Mohawk Mark is when he arrives at regular Mark's house to pose as him. When he realizes Mark's mother, Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh), isn't there, he makes an off-hand comment about being disappointed he can't kill her again. Even for the evil Marks, killing their own mom seems to be a step too far.
Viltrum Invincible
One of the biggest "Invincible" what-ifs is what would happen if Mark followed in Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) shoes and conquered Earth on behalf of the Viltrum empire. That's the case with a couple of Mark's variants, including Viltrum Invincible, who wears the white Viltrumite uniform. His most notable battle is against Wolf Man, whom he claims he already killed in his universe.
On top of that, there's the implication that Viltrum Invincible is the one who leveled Chicago — just as it got rebuilt from Omni-Man's Season 1 fight with Mark, which many "Invincible" fans thought went too far. It seems that The Windy City just can't catch a break when a psychotic Viltrumite is around.
Omni-Vincible
Other Mark Grayson variants are volatile, but Omni-Vincible — sporting an outfit awfully similar to that of Omni-Man — is cold and extremely calculating. He barely even raises his voice as he fights both Invincible and Atom Eve. He even gets one of the more brutal moments in "What Have I Done?" when he breaks Eve's leg before telling her, "I've always hated you."
This is clearly an alternate Mark with some trauma. When he gathers with the other surviving Invincibles and Angstrom Levy over Mark's house, he notes how he's always despised that home. This Invincible may not swear, but he'll destroy your life without ever showing any emotion, and that's even more terrifying.
Hoodvincible
Hoodvincible is noteworthy because his accent implies he was raised in the South. It's unclear what that might mean for his reality as a whole (or if Omni-Man happened to land in the South upon arriving on Earth), but he's really the only Mark variant who talks differently. He's still very much Omni-Man's son, as he tells his opponents before fighting Mark, "Even together, you're a fraction of my power." It's awfully similar to Omni-Man's famous line: "Look what they need to mimic a fraction of our power." It seems the apple didn't land too far from the tree here.
Out of all Invincible variants who are part of the onslaught, only eight meet up with Angstrom Levy at the end, and Hoodvincible is not among them. More than likely, he died at the hands of the Reanimen, who Cecil (Walton Goggins) sends after him and Omni-Vincible following their fight with Mark and Eve.
Bulletproof Invincible
Bulletproof Invincible feels like a callback to "Invincible" Season 1. When Mark and Omni-Man visit Art Rosenbaum (Mark Hamill) to get him a real superhero outfit, the first one he tries on is a yellow-and-orange number with goggles. Mark thinks it's too loud, but apparently, it was just right for Bulletproof (Jay Pharoah), who winds up wearing it later in the series.
This dimension's Mark apparently liked it (albeit in blue and yellow), but other than that, we don't really see too much of him. He breaks into the Global Defense Agency and promptly gets his neck snapped by one of the Reanimen.
Light Blue Invincible
Light Blue Invincible definitely has the worst name out of all the Mark variants. That's because he doesn't do much of anything, making his most notable trait that his suit is a slightly lighter blue than regular Mark's. He's the first one to enter through Angstrom's portals, but we don't see any of the destruction he causes. However, he could factor into future episodes.
In Season 3, Episode 8 — "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up" — Cecil checks in on some new Reanimen while Invincible fights Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). We see that one of the Reanimen is built on Light Blue Invincible's corpse. Cecil clearly wants more firepower for the oncoming Viltrumite invasion and could do with more of this alien race on his side, even if they're horrific robotic zombies.
No Mask Invincible
There are many ways Prime Video's "Invincible" is different from the source material. In the comics, No Mask Invincible fights Atom Eve, but that doesn't happen in the show. Instead, he fights The Hunk, but that's not his most notable moment.
When the surviving Invincibles gather, some reflect on loved ones they've clearly lost. No Mask Invincible says, "I miss William." It's a small moment, but it's clear this version of Mark Grayson was in a relationship with William (Andrew Rannells), who's just his friend in the main timeline. More than likely, William died in his universe, and perhaps that's why he turned toward villainy. But he appears to be a more complex Invincible compared to many of the others who just seem like sociopaths.
Masked Invincible
Masked Invincible has black fabric covering his entire face, but perhaps he'd be better served with the name "Invincible Who Loves His Mother." When the surviving Invincibles gather, he mentions how he enjoyed his time at home. In particular, he misses his mother, and while it seems like the other Invincibles agreed to go along with Angstrom's plan to conquer other universes, he just wanted to take the Debbie in this reality back home with him, not unlike Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) trying to find variants of her children in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
This isn't a Mark variant out for conquest or to serve the greater Viltrum empire. It sounds like he had a pretty nice upbringing and simply wants to recapture some of that. He may be a villain, but his motivations likely stem from immense grief, making him more sympathetic than the others.
Head Cap Invincible
There's a lingering question amidst the Invincible War, and that's which Mark variant was killed by Powerplex (Aaron Paul). There's a scene where Powerplex is seen walking away from a charred Invincible corpse, and the best theory to go off for now is that it was Head Cap Invincible.
Before that, he's terrorizing a city and runs into Mark's brother Oliver (Christian Convery), who initially mistakes him for the one good Invincible. The two fight, but Oliver, who's still a child, is no match. Luckily, other superheroes come to his aid. Head Cap Invincible doesn't get a proper ending, as we don't see exactly how he meets his demise, which is why many online assume he was done in by Powerplex. It's possible he joined the fight at the last second, or perhaps when Oliver and company bailed after killing him, Powerplex showed up just to desecrate the body even further.
Long-Haired Invincible
Long-Haired Invincible may have the best locks, but it comes at the price of less focus. We don't see much of him during the Invincible War aside from him fighting a hero known as Demi-God and throwing a car toward another hero. His final appearance comes when his corpse is in the middle of a crater with Oliver and two other heroes walking away from the body, likely after having killed him in battle.
Like Light Blue Invincible, Long-Haired Invincible's body is in good enough shape for the G.D.A. to acquire and turn into one of the Reanimen in Episode 8. He could soon become a critical component in protecting Earth against the ensuing Viltrumite invasion.
Goggleless Invincible
Goggleless Invincible, who has holes in his mask where goggles should probably go, actually gets a funny scene during the Invincible War, crash-landing in Egypt where Ka-Hor (Clancy Brown) tries to control him before he breaks away. Before watching "Invincible" Season 3, it pays to know the running joke of Ka-Hor searching for a suitable host to no avail, leading to a hilariously anticlimactic moment.
He later crashes the Guardians of the Globe headquarters and does some serious damage. He decapitates The Immortal (Ross Marquand), although he'll come back to life later, and he kills all the clones belonging to Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow). As he gloats about his presumed victory, Darkwing II (Cleveland Berto) gets the jump on him and pushes him into a shadow dimension. It's unclear if he's alive or dead, but he's definitely off the map.
Goggles Invincible
Goggles Invincible also fights the Guardians, and he gets his name from wearing Goggles whereas Goggleless Invincible has none. He seriously wounds Monster Girl (Grey Griffin) and destroys all of Robot's (Zachary Quinto) drones. But his big moment comes when Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) fights him one-on-one.
Rex can make any object explode by destabilizing its molecules, and after throwing everything he can at Goggles Invincible, he blows up the one thing he has left — his skeleton. Rex sacrifices his life and takes Goggles Invincible with him. The Invincible War causes untold chaos and destruction, but this is easily one of the saddest moments from the entire episode, with the surviving heroes gathering for Rex's funeral in Episode 8.
Prisoner Invincible
After attacking the Kremlin, we get a bit of Prisoner Invincible's backstory as he flies toward the hero Cast Iron, aka Milos Stojakovic. He states, "After a year in a Viltrumite prison, I could use a warm up." With his appearance as one of the remaining eight at the end of the Invincible War, it's safe to say Cast Iron didn't fare too well.
We get a good look at Viltrumite prison throughout Season 3, as it's where Omni-Man and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) bond and eventually overthrow their captors. While other Mark variants work on behalf of the Viltrumite empire, this one clearly did something to get on their bad side. He was tortured during his imprisonment, leaving him with distinctive facial scars (and, clearly, some mental scars, too).
Flaxan Invincible
Flaxan Invincible sports the armor worn by the Flaxan army, as seen in the "Invincible" Season 1 episode "Here Goes Nothing." From that, we can assume he traveled to the Flaxan world and conquered it. Due to time dilation, the Flaxan world moves at a quicker pace than our reality, so if Flaxan Mark stayed there too long, it's possible he's significantly older than the other evil Invincibles (even though he doesn't look too aged in the episode).
All that time spent with the Flaxans was for naught, as he's killed pretty quickly. He infiltrates the G.D.A. but gets overpowered by the Reanimen. Since his corpse is already at Cecil's doorstep, it probably shouldn't be surprising to see he's one of the bodies being turned into an undead cyborg later.
Sportvincible
Sportvincible looks better suited for a track meet than a global invasion. Maybe that's why we hardly see him, as he appears entering the main Mark's Earth through the portal created by Angstrom Levy. We don't see him again until the montage of dead evil Marks, and it's a rather gruesome sight: His body is mangled in the dirt with a crow picking at it.
Some online have theorized that Sportvincible simply died upon impact. The idea is that the ground on his world is softer, so he can hit it harder. This stems from an appearance he has in a Season 2 flashback of him hitting the ground hard to send shockwaves to the immediate vicinity. He could've done that here but wasn't ready for a harder ground, dying instantly.
Mustache Invincible
Mustache Invincible has taken after his dad in more ways than one: He bears Omni-Man's signature mustache and also has the Viltrum uniform, clearly expanding the empire in his reality. He might die during the Invincible War, but he puts up a good fight. During day one of the invasion, we see him in space fighting Tech Jacket, a hero with some Iron Man-esque armor.
The battle between the two doesn't end until the second day of the war when we see Mustache Invincible's dead body floating through space. Tech Jacket then heads back toward Earth to assist with the relief efforts. Tech Jacket killing a Viltrumite single-handedly is, of course, very impressive, and hopefully we see more of the character in future "Invincible" episodes.
Sinister Invincible
Sinister Invincible truly earns his name. We first meet him in Season 2 when he murders Angstrom Levy's wife and child in a flashback sequence. Angstrom then recruits him for the Invincible War, which must've been an awkward conversation. While fighting one hero on regular Mark's Earth, he remarks how he killed his own father, so out of all Invincible variants, he may just be the most twisted.
He's one of the remaining eight Invincibles that Angstrom banishes to the wasteland dimension after they turn on him. He vows revenge on Angstrom, but Mohawk Invincible refers to him as an "idiot" for yelling when Angstrom's in another reality. He may be the most sinister Mark but perhaps not the brightest. Regardless, all of these Mark variants prove themselves to be powerful adversaries, meaning they easily exist as some of the most powerful characters in the "Invincible" universe.