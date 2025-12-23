What The Cast Of Star Wars Rebels Looks Like In Real Life

Freddie Prinze Jr.'s voice can evoke memories of 1990s staples like "She's All That" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer," although he's since moved away from Hollywood to focus on his family. He still dabbled in different genres and franchises, especially via voice acting, and that experience shows as he firmly plants his feet into the role of seasoned Jedi Kanan Jarrus.

Kanan knows how to take action, and he reveals that much of his street sense came from being a Jedi, which is an identity that he doesn't share with everyone. He's careful when choosing who to trust, and he may sense the same discernment from Ezra, which is why he eventually teaches him how to use the Force. Prinze plays this role with a firm yet fair tone, ready to face frustrations, especially when he realizes that Ezra needs more Jedi training than he has time for during Season 1, Episode 5, "Rise of the Old Masters."

Prinze has spent much of his career in live-action projects, and he told StarWars.com that he has figured out how to effectively portray animated characters. "Being an [on-screen] actor, you have so much to use. ... With voice acting, it's a microphone. ... So I just try to visualize how he looks and find what I do best and bring a lot of that," he said, adding that Kanan's half-grin mirrors the expression he made over his excitement about joining "Star Wars."