Star Wars: What Does ISB Stand For?

The Galactic Empire is a sprawling regime with countless agents operating within it. Thus, it's comprised of multiple divisions that all come with specialized responsibilities to aid in the Empire's maintenance. There's the overall Imperial Military, which sees to the Empire's dominance on the battlefield, the Advanced Science Division dedicated to strengthening the Empire through science, and the all-seeing and decision-making Imperial High Command, to name a few. One that has taken a place of prominence in "Star Wars" media in recent years is often referred to simply by its abbreviated name, the ISB.

The ISB — short for Imperial Security Bureau — first appears in 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," though it's now synonymous with the 2014 animated series "Star Wars Rebels." In that series and various other pieces of "Star Wars" canon material, it's explained that the ISB is responsible for a wide range of duties. It enforces Imperial law across the galaxy in secret, snuffs out potential insurgent movements at Emperor Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) request, and collaborates with Imperial Intelligence, to name a few of its main tasks.

Naturally, to meet its often nefarious goals, the ISB is populated by some pretty ruthless individuals throughout its history.