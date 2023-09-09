The Entire Grand Admiral Thrawn Timeline Explained

He's one of the most popular and powerful characters in the 45-year history of "Star Wars." He's been immortalized as an action figure and a Funko POP. Even people who don't follow "Star Wars" have probably heard of him. And as of Episode 4 of "Ahsoka," he's yet to appear in live-action.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is such an impactful force within the world of "Star Wars," that the mere mention of his name can be the highlight of an episode. That's because this blue-skinned, red-eyed, sophisticated tactical mastermind changes the calculus for the Empire and the Rebels whenever he's around. He's a more nuanced and sympathetic villain than the vast majority of the galaxy's baddies, but — with the exception of Darth Vader — he's more terrifying than the rest of them, too. Never before has a "Star Wars" character been so compelling before we've had the chance to meet him in the flesh.

Fans of the franchise who consume books, comics, and the animated series have had 33 years with Thrawn already. In universe, the Grand Admiral's 70-year presence — canon and not — has directly and indirectly affected events dating back to well before the Clone Wars. Because Lars Mikkelsen has been cast to play Thrawn in "Ahsoka," we can predict that he'll continue to influence the larger "Star Wars" story beyond the present moment on the timeline. This is how Thrawn's life has intersected with the lives of other characters we know and love (or hate), and how his existence has shaped the galaxy, for better or worse.