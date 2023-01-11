Star Wars Finally Revealed What Happened To Commander Cody After Order 66

For years, one of the biggest mysteries of the "Star Wars" prequel era was what became of Commander Cody after Order 66. After he betrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi during Order 66, the clone Commander essentially vanished from the story, though he did receive extensive retroactive development in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Subsequent series like "Star Wars" Rebels" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" presented opportunities to reveal what happened to Cody in the Imperial era, but he never showed up.

Given how central Cody is to the story of the Clone Wars era, that has always seemed a bit strange. Not only was he Obi-Wan's second-in-command during the war, but he was also the leader of the entire 212th Attack Battalion — a massive piece of the Grand Army of the Republic. Under Cody and Obi-Wan's leadership, the 212th fought in many of the Clone Wars' most important campaigns, including on Christophsis, Geonosis, Umbara, and Utapau. Cody was right there when Obi-Wan defeated General Grievous, even returning the Jedi's lost lightsaber to him after the battle was finished. Of course, Cody turned his own weapons on Obi-Wan moments later after Darth Sidious activated Order 66.

In the years since the release of "Revenge of the Sith," we've seen the varied fates of many different clone characters. From Captain Rex to the members of Clone Force 99, many managed to escape the mental control of their inhibitor chips and reach true freedom. But was Cody ever able to do the same? Now, thanks to "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2, we finally have the answer.