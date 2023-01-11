Star Wars Finally Revealed What Happened To Commander Cody After Order 66
For years, one of the biggest mysteries of the "Star Wars" prequel era was what became of Commander Cody after Order 66. After he betrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi during Order 66, the clone Commander essentially vanished from the story, though he did receive extensive retroactive development in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Subsequent series like "Star Wars" Rebels" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" presented opportunities to reveal what happened to Cody in the Imperial era, but he never showed up.
Given how central Cody is to the story of the Clone Wars era, that has always seemed a bit strange. Not only was he Obi-Wan's second-in-command during the war, but he was also the leader of the entire 212th Attack Battalion — a massive piece of the Grand Army of the Republic. Under Cody and Obi-Wan's leadership, the 212th fought in many of the Clone Wars' most important campaigns, including on Christophsis, Geonosis, Umbara, and Utapau. Cody was right there when Obi-Wan defeated General Grievous, even returning the Jedi's lost lightsaber to him after the battle was finished. Of course, Cody turned his own weapons on Obi-Wan moments later after Darth Sidious activated Order 66.
In the years since the release of "Revenge of the Sith," we've seen the varied fates of many different clone characters. From Captain Rex to the members of Clone Force 99, many managed to escape the mental control of their inhibitor chips and reach true freedom. But was Cody ever able to do the same? Now, thanks to "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2, we finally have the answer.
Commander Cody continued to serve the Empire after Order 66
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2, Episode 3 follows Crosshair, a former member of Clone Force 99, as he returns to duty under the Empire following the destruction of Kamino's Tipoca City. His first mission back is a deployment to the Separatist planet Desix, where he's tasked with taking out the local governor to ensure a smooth transition to Imperial rule. As it turns out, the clone leading the mission is none other than Commander Cody.
When he first show's up in the episode, Cody looks slightly different. His iconic orange armor has been replaced with a gray-accented suit — a fitting shade for the monochromatic Imperial aesthetic. During his first exchange with Crosshair, Cody echoes the Order 66 mantra, "Good soldiers follow orders," which indicates that his inhibitor chip is still working perfectly. It seems that in the time since "Revenge of the Sith," he has remained a loyal servant of the Empire.
It is interesting, however, to see the kind of work that Cody is now being assigned. Though he once led thousands of clones, he's now being sent on small, tactical missions with only a dozen or so troopers at his command. It could be that the Desix mission is more critical than Rampart lets on and that Cody is chosen because he's so good at his job. But it's also possible that he was pushed away from larger responsibilities due to his friendship with Obi-Wan and the gradual dismantling of the clone army.
Cody clearly felt remorse for betraying Obi-Wan Kenobi
Though Cody is still a loyal Imperial soldier for most of "The Solitary Clone," he clearly feels conflicted about his actions during Order 66. When Crosshair refers to the Jedi as traitors, Cody gives a look in response that's hard to read. He doesn't disagree with the other clone's statement, but it's obvious that the words trigger some guilt and doubt within him.
In "Revenge of the Sith," Cody is the first harbinger of the Jedi Purge. His whiplash turn from handing Obi-Wan his lightsaber to shooting him down sets the tone for the carnage to come. Through "The Clone Wars," as we see how close he and Obi-Wan were, this betrayal gets more and more tragic. And after seeing how torn up Cody is about what he was forced to do, it's somehow even worse.
At the end of "The Solitary Clone," Cody expresses clear remorse. "You know what makes us different than battle droids?" he asks Crosshair, staring at the clone War Memorial. "We make our own decisions. Our own choices. And we have to live with them too." This line betrays a level of self-loathing in Cody; an acknowledgment that he can never take back what he did, even though it wasn't really his fault. Oddly enough, it's a similar kind of guilt to what his old Jedi general carries in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Commander Cody eventually went AWOL from the Empire
The final scene of "Star Wars: Bad Batch" Season 2, Episode 3 sees Crosshair once again called into a meeting with Vice Admiral Rampart. Rampart tells him he's been assigned to a new commander, and when Crosshair asks why he's no longer working under Cody, he's told that Cody has gone AWOL.
It's clear that guilt isn't the only reason for Cody's desertion. He shows significant doubt throughout the episode that the Empire is actually doing good in the galaxy, and the mission on Desix only deepens this feeling. At one point, Cody asks Crosshair if the Empire is actually doing any good, and the other clone simply responds that, as soldiers, they're meant to do their jobs. Cody, however, seems done doing his.
The news of Cody's desertion is exciting for fans of the character, as it opens up a whole world of possibilities. "The Bad Batch" could finally give us the Cody and Rex reunion we've been waiting for, and a reconciliation arc with Obi-Wan Kenobi isn't even out of the question. If Cody's main reason for going AWOL is a loss of faith in the Empire, he'll likely want to redeem himself by fighting against it. And if he does, he'll likely start working in one way or another with the burgeoning rebellion.