Why You Don't See Freddie Prinze Jr. In Movies That Much Anymore

In the 1990s and early 2000s, it seemed like Freddie Prinze Jr. was starring in one hit movie after another. The actor was almost ubiquitous, appearing in everything from "She's All That" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" to "Down to That" and "Scooby-Doo." He had the looks, charm, and talent to become a major leading player in Hollywood.

At least, that seemed to be the track he was on, but in the mid-to-late aughts, something changed, and it became far less common to see Prinze on the silver screen. He stepped back from his usual big-budget fare and began working on smaller projects, either for television or outside of acting altogether. This has led many of his fans from that time period to wonder where he went.

While it's true that Prinze hasn't been as visible as he once was, he hasn't retired to a small, quiet life out of the limelight. In fact, he's has been working steadily in the years since he played Fred Jones opposite a CGI dog. Here's everything Prinze has been up to since pulling back from feature films.