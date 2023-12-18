Everything Lawmen: Bass Reeves Doesn't Tell You About The True Story

The Paramount+ series "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" hails from superstar executive producer Taylor Sheridan, the man behind "Yellowstone" and its smash hit Western prequels "1883" and "1923." This time, though, Sheridan enlisted writer Chad Feehan to spearhead the series, and unlike Sheridan's previous efforts, the series isn't an original creation telling a new story — it's a biopic of one of America's most under-appreciated lawmen from the Wild West, Bass Reeves.

Often said to be the first Black U.S. marshal in the nation's history, Reeves was a slave early in his life. But following a daring escape and years on the run living with Native Americans, Reeves became a free man thanks to the Emancipation Proclamation. He was eventually hired to become a marshal after authorities recognized his tremendous abilities as a tracker and justice-seeker whose strict moral code made him the perfect man for the job. The series focuses on this time in Reeves' life, when he brought down a number of notorious criminals and made his name as one of the most feared gunmen in the West.

But how much did "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" get right? Much of the bigger picture is fairly accurate, but many of the main players were created for the series. Meanwhile, the story also omits quite a few major parts of Reeves' life and minimizes other elements for the sake of drama and telling a good, concise story. But we dug into the history books — well, the history websites, anyway — to set the record straight and shed some light on what "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" doesn't tell you about the true story.