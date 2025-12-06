10 Funniest TV Characters Of The Past 20 Years, Ranked

Aside from those rare few who can give solo stand-up performances, most comedians are at their best when bouncing off of others. So picking out the funniest TV characters from the past two decades ultimately amounts to choosing the "MVP" of an ensemble. While any great sitcom requires a stellar cast to last, especially in an age where executives won't hesitate to cancel a show for any reason, there are stand-out actors who demonstrate especially great chemistry with everyone around them.

In all the time that TV has been around, comedy has evolved past the slapstick humor and catchphrases of the 20th century. With shows like "The Office" and "Abbott Elementary," TV sitcoms have moved largely away from the family home to focus on American workplaces. TV comedy is denser and more referential too — someone can watch "30 Rock" all the way through multiple times and still catch new jokes in every viewing. The characters audiences love are both more satirical and realistic, absurd and flawed, but still somehow believable. Comedic characters no longer operate as two-dimensional canvases, and the more idiosyncratic they are, the better. We've ranked 10 TV personalities most guaranteed to keep audiences laughing.