What We Do In The Shadows: Why The Cast's Lack Of Emmy Nominations Is Not All Bad

Fans of "What We Do in the Shadows" all know that the show is one of the funniest in recent memory. A spin-off of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's movie of the same name, this series focuses on dorky, relatively inept vampires trying to take over Staten Island — and though it's scored a few Emmy nods here and there, it's usually shut out of the awards conversation. When the 2023 nominations came out, fans were shocked to see that the series only scored one nomination for writing — but in an interview with Decider, the cast had a solid explanation as to why none of the actors were chosen for a nomination above the rest.

"I think it's a testament to us being a good ensemble, which happened, you know, that was Allison Jones and her team in the casting," Mark Proksch, who plays energy vampire Colin Robinson on the series, told interviewer Meghan O'Keefe. "I think people see us as a whole [unit] a lot of times and that's good. That's probably why we're going into Season 6 instead of a couple of us getting Emmys in Season 2 and people focusing on those people and those people going off and trying to become big stars or what have you. I think it's not a bad thing that we haven't gotten nominated."