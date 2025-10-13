James Gunn's Complete DC Universe Timeline Explained

In October 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures named James Gunn and Peter Safran co-chairs and CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn had already directed two "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and had a third on the way when his new role was announced. He was most likely chosen because of his work for the MCU as well as his successful "The Suicide Squad," a soft reboot and redemption of 2016's disaster "Suicided Squad" film. Gunn and Safran have since made it clear that only some things from the pre-existing DC film series that will be canon in the new DC Universe (DCU) timeline.

The timeline is surprisingly busy, despite the fact that Gunn and Safran have only released three official projects since taking over, but there are several plot points from prior films that will contribute to James Gunn's DC Universe and its overall tone. In 2023, Gunn and Safran announced the slate of projects and ideas in development for their new DCU. While not everything they mentioned initially will come to fruition, they did provide a good starting roadmap for their vision and have since clarified details about what is and is not canon to the timeline.