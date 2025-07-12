How James Gunn's Superman Sets Up The Supergirl Movie

James Gunn has cited comic book writer Tom King as a major influence on the DCU, and the second film in the franchise confirms that. "Supergirl" is currently slated to come out on June 26, 2026, and it'll draw from the eight-issue limited series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" from King and artist Bilquis Evely. In fact, the film was originally going to be called "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" before it was shortened to just "Supergirl." Despite the title change, the story will still be heavily derived from the comic. But what happens in "Woman of Tomorrow," exactly?

Supergirl is out getting drunk on a planet with a red sun when she encounters Ruthye Marye Knoll (to be played by Eve Ridley in "Supergirl"), who wants Kara to help her track down her father's killer, Krem of the Yellow Hills (to be played by Matthias Schoenaerts). Kara initially wants nothing to do with the conflict until Krem attacks both her and Krypto, who have been weakened enough by the red sun to sustain damage. She then agrees to go on Ruthye's mission of vengeance while exploring her own past trauma. Unlike Kal-El, she was old enough to remember Krypton before being sent off-world. The booze is a coping mechanism, so while she comes off as a party girl for the ending of James Gunn's "Superman," her drinking will no doubt be explored in greater depth in her own movie.

"Superman" laid the groundwork for how this story is supposed to begin. Of course, as most superhero movies do, "Supergirl" is bound to deviate from the source material to an extent. For instance, Jason Momoa is set to play Lobo in the film even though he's nowhere in the comic (King has revealed that he originally intended to include Lobo in "Woman of Tomorrow" before his editors blocked the idea, so his appearance in "Supergirl" is something of full-circle moment). In other casting news, "Supergirl" will include David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Supergirl's parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, respectively.