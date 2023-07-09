The Blue Beetle Movie Makes A Big Change To The DC Universe By Killing [SPOILER]

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"

With just a little over a month until its release, it seems that "Blue Beetle" may stir up some controversy again among the comic book fanbase. The movie faced backlash from comic book fans after moving Jaime's (Xolo Maridueña) story from El Paso, Texas, to the fictional Palmera City, and it looks like that wasn't the only part of the hero's origin they altered.

Unlike his DC Comics counterpart, "Blue Beetle" will give its star the typical superhero treatment, killing his father. MovieMaker revealed the spoiler during its coverage of the upcoming superhero movie, saying there's a scene where Jaime sees his dad after his death, inspiring him to accept his new responsibilities as a hero. Maridueña called it his favorite scene in the movie, saying, "I remember thinking it felt ethereal for Jaime to see his father, but it was just his soul. It wasn't his body. Jaime didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his father. I want people to understand that if you have your parents, just hug them, because you never know when it's the last time."

While killing off Jaime's father is a diversion from the source material, Alberto Reyes hasn't had much presence in DC Comics, and his death in "Blue Beetle" will inspire the hero moving forward.