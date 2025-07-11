10 Ways James Gunn's Superman Sets Up The DC Universe's Future

"It begins." This imposing tagline on the "Superman" posters doesn't just refer to the kick-off of a new era of Superman movies. It's also referencing how "Superman" is the inaugural motion picture in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. The saga's first Chapter, "Gods and Monsters," technically includes the 2024 Max program "Creature Commandos," but this big-screen epic is the first massive project in Gunn and Safran's vision for a new era of DC Comics characters. As a standalone film, "Superman" works well as a thrilling adventure focused on Superman/Clark Kent (David Corenswet) grappling with both the human and alien sides of his personality. However, there are countless teases for this franchise's future nestled within the runtime that go far beyond just a brief glimpse of a Big Belly Burger billboard.

Some of the ways "Superman" sets up forthcoming DC Universe exploits include massive supporting superhero characters like Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and the larger DC lore they're connected to. In other respects, this newest Gunn directorial effort contains seeds of gloriously maximalist DC Comics mythology that'll get expanded upon and further refined in subsequent projects. There are even newly created concepts in this movie that could impact potential future DC Studios movies and TV shows. Wisely, "Superman" focuses first and foremost on immediate entertainment rather than teasing endless sequels. However, for those keeping their eyes peeled, there's plenty of nods within this exhilarating superhero feature about where the DC Universe is going next.