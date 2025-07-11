10 Ways James Gunn's Superman Sets Up The DC Universe's Future
"It begins." This imposing tagline on the "Superman" posters doesn't just refer to the kick-off of a new era of Superman movies. It's also referencing how "Superman" is the inaugural motion picture in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. The saga's first Chapter, "Gods and Monsters," technically includes the 2024 Max program "Creature Commandos," but this big-screen epic is the first massive project in Gunn and Safran's vision for a new era of DC Comics characters. As a standalone film, "Superman" works well as a thrilling adventure focused on Superman/Clark Kent (David Corenswet) grappling with both the human and alien sides of his personality. However, there are countless teases for this franchise's future nestled within the runtime that go far beyond just a brief glimpse of a Big Belly Burger billboard.
Some of the ways "Superman" sets up forthcoming DC Universe exploits include massive supporting superhero characters like Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and the larger DC lore they're connected to. In other respects, this newest Gunn directorial effort contains seeds of gloriously maximalist DC Comics mythology that'll get expanded upon and further refined in subsequent projects. There are even newly created concepts in this movie that could impact potential future DC Studios movies and TV shows. Wisely, "Superman" focuses first and foremost on immediate entertainment rather than teasing endless sequels. However, for those keeping their eyes peeled, there's plenty of nods within this exhilarating superhero feature about where the DC Universe is going next.
Meet Guy Gardner
The Green Lantern mythos is back on the big screen with 2025's "Superman." This time, though, instead of Hal Jordan (played by Ryan Reynolds in 2011's "Green Lantern"), the Earthbound Green Lantern appearing in movie theaters everywhere is the cocky Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion). The de facto leader of the ramshackle Justice Gang, Gardner is constantly at odds with Superman, particularly when it comes to not killing foes like a gigantic kaiju. Gardner is depicted as being a bit of a dim bulb, including nonchalantly divulging that Superman is Clark Kent to Lois Lane just as he first meets her. Still, he does come through in the end to help out innocent civilians and even welcomes Metamorpho into the Justice Gang group (albeit only after this outcast compliments the team's name).
Guy Gardner's role in "Superman" is to just be an arrogant foil for the film's titular superhero as well as a source of comic relief thanks to Fillion's sharp timing. However, his presence here has a tremendous impact on the DC Universe, including establishing that the Green Lantern Corps exists in this realm. Audiences will see Fillion's Gardner again not only in "Peacemaker" Season 2 but also in the forthcoming HBO program "Lanterns," which will introduce John Stewart and Hal Jordan into this franchise. He's good for some chuckles now, but Guy Gardner's "Superman" presence teases countless sci-fi DC Universe adventures.
Enter The Engineer
"Superman" features all kinds of characters who have been connected to the Kryptonian superhero for decades, like Lex Luthor and Krypto the superdog. In contrast, one of Luthor's most formidable assistants, Angela Spica/The Engineer, is a relatively new creation that didn't appear in DC Comics until 1999. Despite that, she's a major character in "Superman" (played by María Gabriela de Faría), one who goes toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel. Eventually, though, she's defeated by Superman, though Luthor's forces explicitly note that she's still alive even after being rendered unconscious. The Engineer's presence in the DC Universe isn't anywhere near finished and one potential upcoming movie in this saga could house her next appearance.
Rather than debuting in a Superman comic, this iteration of The Engineer (Angela Spica is actually the second character to hold that mantle) first appeared as a member of the anti-hero group The Authority. These individuals are committed to doing good in the world no matter what, including murdering people or taking over civilizations. A film adaptation of this dark DC Comics entity was announced as one of the very first movies planned for "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters." Since then, Gunn has said that it's been challenging to get a satisfying script for "The Authority." Still, don't be shocked if this movie gets off the ground eventually, especially after Spica proved such a compelling presence in "Superman." If all goes according to plan, this "Superman" adversary is the gateway into an unhinged corner of the DC Universe.
Maxwell Lord is back on the big screen
Roughly five years after Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord was the only standout element of "Wonder Woman 1984," Lord is back in the world of motion pictures thanks to Sean Gunn making a cameo appearance as the character in "Superman." Lord's screen time is extremely limited and only consists of him appearing on a news program in the finale, declaring that everybody from all across the political spectrum can agree that Lex Luthor is trash. He's also the person running the Justice Gang, though he's never shown in "Superman" directly interacting with Mister Terrific and Hawkgirl. Very soon, though, Maxwell Lord will be returning to the DC Universe in "Peacemaker" Season 2. If the marketing for that show is any indication, Lord will be more hands-on in interacting with superheroes this time.
Given how prominent Sean Gunn has been in James Gunn productions dating back to the days of "The Specials," expect "Superman" to be just the first of many Maxwell Lord appearances in the DC Universe. Seeing as paparazzi are hounding him for an interview about Luthor in "Superman," he's clearly a famous figure in this world, meaning he can easily slip into a wide array of different potential stories in this franchise. Maxwell Lord's story has just begun with his "Superman" cameo, though hopefully none of the places he goes to in future DC Universe properties are reminiscent of his "Wonder Woman 1984" exploits.
Alternate dimensions exist in the DC Universe
Early in "Superman," it's established that Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) evil schemes involve a pocket dimension of his own creation. Here, Luthor doesn't kowtow to any country's laws or restrictions, thus allowing him to imprison whoever he wants, including former lovers and folks like Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). This pocket dimension is critical for establishing how the evilness of this villain can't be contained to one realm of existence. For the larger DC Universe, though, this domain confirms that this franchise can include other dimensions. "Superman" is not a multiverse movie, but it does involve an extended voyage to another dimension. In its first movie, the DC Universe already has characters nonchalantly talking about traveling across different realities.
Given how many famous DC Comics storylines involve various dimensions and universes, including the beloved "Crisis on Infinite Earths" storyline, Luthor's pocket dimension shenanigans are likely a precursor to greater DC Universe plotlines rooted in voyages to additional dimensions. In the immediate future, it's hard to see impending DC Studios projects like "Clayface" or "Lanterns" involving or building upon this concept. However, the door has been flung wide open when it comes to alternate dimensions in the DC Universe, and some other project is bound to walk through it. Unfortunately for Superman and friends, all the chaos unleashed by Lex Luthor's "Superman" exploits may just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to multi-dimensional DC chaos.
Gotham City debuts... kind of
As Metropolis begins to come under attack by Lex Luthor's out-of-control pocket dimension, it's time for the citizens to hightail it out of here. Just before all the climactic superhero fight scenes transpire, Gunn's camera chronicles Metropolis residents scrambling by car or foot to evade danger. In one of these shots, a flurry of cars is seen making their way down a highway adorned with helpful signs indicating how far certain nearby cities are. One such sign on the left side of the screen provides directions to Gotham City. Yes, Batman/Bruce Wayne's home gets name-dropped in the background of "Superman." Much like the Wayne Enterprises satellite showing up in "Man of Steel," this is yet another Superman reboot that makes time to acknowledge how this character exists in the same universe as The Caped Crusader.
This is not the first time Batman-related material has come up in the DC Universe. Batman himself previously made an appearance via a distant silhouette in one shot of the TV show "Creature Commandos." Also, the forthcoming movie about the tragic Batman villain "Clayface" will be set in Gotham City. However, this background Easter egg provides moviegoing audiences with their first official confirmation that this new DC Universe has room for Batman and the other outsized residents of Gotham City. While it's clear Gotham City is an optional destination for evacuating Metropolis citizens, what role Batman could play in future projects headlined by David Corenswet's Superman is infinitely murkier.
The seeds of the Justice League are sown
After saving Metropolis from a rampaging beast, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific introduce themselves to the grateful population as "The Justice Gang." It's a name the latter two characters openly dislike, though Gardner is endlessly committed to making it stick. Though "Superman" begins three years into the titular superhero's crimefighting career (and many more years into metahumans and normal humanity existing side-by-side), the Justice Gang makes it clear that these are still early days in the DC Universe. After all, this trio of superheroes are clearly a precursor for the Justice League. Before Wonder Woman, Batman, and other DC icons unite to fight evil, there's this ramshackle proto-version of the team assembled by Maxwell Lord.
Teasing the Justice League in "Superman" doesn't just come from giving these three superheroes a familiar name, though. This film's supporting superheroes grow increasingly capable of actually working together as the plot progresses. What initially just seems like a bunch of self-serving goobers masquerading as a team eventually starts to look like an actual superhero troupe by the time the climax arrives. With the value of super-powered cooperation established, it's doubtful the Justice Gang's roster, in the long haul, ends up being limited to just these heroes. Who knows when or how the Justice League will eventually materialize in the DC Universe. However, it's clear the Justice Gang is the seed that'll eventually blossom into this beloved DC Comics group.
Rick Flag Sr. is powerful and very frustrated
While it took the Marvel Cinematic Universe a while before it engaged in explicit crossovers between movies and TV shows, the DC Universe has embraced that practice with its very first motion picture. "Creature Commandos" protagonist Rick Flag Sr. makes his live-action premiere in "Superman" as a powerful A.R.G.U.S. official working at The Pentagon, someone who's constantly in frayed communication with Lex Luthor. Frank Grillo reprises his "Commandos" voice-over role for the character's debut as a flesh-and-blood figure. Within "Superman," Flag Sr. is shown to have hostilities towards metahumans, though his apologetic remarks to Superman after he arrests the Kryptonian indicate that he hasn't gone totally off the boil when it comes to metahumans just yet.
Flag Sr.'s role in "Superman" is mainly to briefly embody the authority figures Luthor has to win over by smearing Superman. With this quick appearance, though, the DC Universe confirms Gunn's long-talked-about plans to have consistency between voice-over performers and live-action characters in this franchise. To boot, establishing Flag Sr. as someone with enormous influence in the American government tees up his role in "Peacemaker" Season 2. In that show, Flag Sr. is set to clash against John Cena's Peacemaker, the man who killed his son in "The Suicide Squad." If this character can arrest Superman and work alongside Ultraman, then down-to-Earth vigilante Peacemaker is really going to have his hands full. With "Superman," Rick Flag Sr. is confirmed to be one of this saga's earliest pivotal recurring characters.
Lex Luthor's pocket dimension
Lex Luthor's evil plans heavily revolve around a pocket dimension of his own creation. Here, he's created a prison housing people who've jilted him before (like ex-lovers threatening to expose his evil ways) and folks that have gone against governments aligned with Luthor. Thankfully, at the end of "Superman," everyone from this prison gets released and reunited with their loved ones. Heck, even the cybernetic monkeys trapped in the pocket dimension are given their freedom. Though nobody is now contained within this pocket dimension, there are bound to be people who maintain understandable grudges against Luthor for keeping them in this prison space.
Meanwhile, the releasing of the foreign pariahs from this prison will inevitably upend the DC Universe's sociopolitical scene. Given that "Superman" is already concerned with international matters in its plot, there'll surely be ramifications for territories beyond America's borders in this franchise. Other DC Universe villains may take cues from Luthor's plot and set up their own pocket dimension prisons to contain potentially subversive forces. With the closure of Luthor's cruel domain, a battle has been won, but the war is far from over. Consequences stemming from the existence of this place will unquestionably reverberate in countless forms across the DC Universe for years to come.
The Hall of Justice is under construction
When Superman first goes missing, Lois Lane immediately reaches out to the three Justice Gang members for aid in tracking him down. In an establishing shot preceding this conversation, audiences finally get to see the Hall of Justice in live-action form in a big-screen movie. Granted, it's still very much a work-in-progress location rather than the grandiose home base dominating DC Comics and animated TV shows. Inside, the backgrounds of Lane's exchanges with Guy Gardner and Mister Terrific are littered with ladders and other signs of construction. However, the exterior, with its rounded entrance and gigantic lettering reading "Hall of Justice," makes it clear that this famous DC Comics location is here to stay in Gunn's new franchise.
The next two DC Universe movies, the cosmic-set "Supergirl" and Gotham-centric "Clayface," are not perfect places to revisit the Hall of Justice. However, other forthcoming productions in this franchise, like brewing TV shows "Booster Gold" and "Waller," could totally utilize this space. Plus, as more and more famous Justice League members like Batman and Wonder Woman enter the DC Universe, the Hall of Justice will certainly come into play in a major way. In subsequent appearances, it's bound to look a lot more pristine than it does in its ramshackle "Superman" form. Hey, you've got to start somewhere, even when you're the centerpiece of Justice League operations.
The ending of Superman teases the plot of Supergirl
The ending of James Gunn's "Superman" sees the titular hero return to the Fortress of Solitude. With a gigantic smash off-screen, his cousin Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl (Milly Alcock), comes wandering onto the premises to retrieve her pooch, Krypto. The dog is so happy to see her that he immediately pounces on Supergirl, much to her delight. "See, this is why he has behavioral problems," Superman remarks as his cousin prepares to leave for outer space. Kara's loosey-goosey behavior in this sequence, including swearing at her straight-laced relative, reflects how the DC Universe is leaning on the more complicated version of Supergirl that Tom King introduced in "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."
This comic book storyline that sees Kara get sucked into a revenge plot following a drinking session on another planet will be a principal source of inspiration for 2026's "Supergirl," which Alcock will also star in. Her "Superman" cameo teases out the next DC Universe motion picture and what kind of performance the "House of the Dragon" star is cooking up. Gunn cast Alcock as Supergirl for a reason: He wants to give audiences a new take on the character. Everything else about this blockbuster (including what Jason Momoa's Lobo will look like) remains shrouded in secrecy, but this brief appearance from Alcock makes it clear what the character's personality will be like. Needless to say, those expecting "Supergirl" to just rehash the tone of "Superman" are in for a shock given Supergirl's party-loving, profanity-happy attitude. Plus, since she leaves with Krypto, it stands to reason that the scene-stealing CG good boy will return to theaters very soon.