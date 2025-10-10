5 Things That Work In Peacemaker Season 2 (And 5 Things That Don't)

Contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" Season 2

Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) is back for another round in "Peacemaker" Season 2. Though this guy started out as an adversary in "The Suicide Squad," his solo show's first season explored his backstory and revealed Peacemaker to be a wounded soul nursing a lot of trauma. In this second season, Peacemaker is still grappling with how the world (or at least the powerful organization A.R.G.U.S.) hates him, as well as what his connections with new friends like Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) look like. Everything is so challenging that he just wishes he could get away from his world, something that becomes possible when he discovers a door to another dimension in his house.

This is the central narrative crux of "Peacemaker" Season 2, in which Chris is torn between living in a challenging, familiar reality or embracing a new replacement universe. The second season of the hit DC Universe show features many staples of James Gunn comic book adaptations, with the franchise's head honcho returning as showrunner. Fans of Gunn will no doubt love it, but between its creative highs are some weird artistic stumbles. Dissecting "Peacemaker" Season 2 reveals that it's not as well put together as the first season, which was always going to be a very hard act to follow. Here's what worked in the sophomore season and what didn't.