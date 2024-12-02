Creature Commandos Review: The DC Universe Begins In The Most James Gunn Way

The Max animated series "Creature Commandos" is the first installment in the new DC Universe reboot from James Gunn and Peter Safran. It is also the second streaming series, following "Peacemaker," spun off from Gunn's 2021 "The Suicide Squad" movie, which was technically a sequel to David Ayer's 2016 "Suicide Squad" and part of the previous DC Extended Universe. So it appears that at least some of the events of "The Suicide Squad" (but not "Suicide Squad") and most of "Peacemaker" Season 1 from the DCEU are canon in the DCU, except for the parts that referenced the Justice League, who are all being recast and reimagined in the DCU. Don't think too hard about it.

After the events of "The Suicide Squad," Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) can no longer force human criminals into special ops missions, so she's using non-human monsters instead. Some of these monsters probably shouldn't be considered "non-human" — radioactive skeleton Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and gilled woman Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao) were born human before they acquired their mutations — but nobody expects Waller to do things above board anyway. They're joined by the Nazi-killing G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), "The Suicide Squad" survivor Weasel (also Sean Gunn), and The Bride (Indira Varma) of "Frankenstein" fame. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is the Creature Commandos' human supervisor.

So this is another quirky antihero team-up story operating in much the same vein as "The Suicide Squad," which was itself a more violent R-rated spin on what James Gunn was already doing in his "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, while sometimes working in some of the more topical satire that distinguished Gunn's "Peacemaker" series. Basically, "Creature Commandos" is the most James Gunn cartoon to have ever James Gunn-ed. This is mostly a good thing — Gunn knows how to keep this material entertainingly twisted while still treating his silly characters with emotional sincerity. The only major downside is that the show is doing almost nothing new, and even its attempts at surprising twists you can mostly see coming a mile away because we've seen this schtick before.