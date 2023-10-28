James Gunn Reveals The Tone Of His DC Universe Reboot Will 'Shift' - Here's How
So far, it sounds like James Gunn has the DC universe under control. He'd have to after getting the keys to the Batcave, the Fortress of Solitude, and the fastest route to Oa so that he and Peter Safran can lead Warner Bros' new DC film and TV division. But regardless of how the rebooted DC franchise is mapped out for the next few years, one of the most understandable concerns is what kind of tone it will follow. Recovering from the divisive universe established by Zack Snyder, this clean slate is being watched intensely by fans, one of whom asked Gunn directly what he's aiming for.
On Instagram, Gunn shared behind-the-scenes footage highlighting impressive stuntwork from "Peacemaker" Season 1. In the comments section, a fan inquired about the larger DCU, asking, "Does 'Peacemaker' Season 1 and your 'Suicide Squad' match the style and tone you are going for in the new DCU? Will it shift much from project to project?"
Always happy to interact with fans, Gunn replied, saying, "It will shift from project to project and will reflect the unique sensibilities of the filmmakers involved." It's a tactic that certainly makes sense and one that could truly thrive in the plans he has for the future.
James Gunn is just one of many creatives in the DCU
Besides helming a fresh take on one of the world's most iconic heroes with "Superman: Legacy," James Gunn will also be directing Season 2 of "Peacemaker" and scribbling down the universe's first animated entry, "Creature Commandos," which could see whoever ends up voicing those roles appear later in live action. However, the DC Studios co-CEO isn't going it alone, with both Andy Muschietti and James Mangold being among the first filmmakers to enlist in fleshing out this new comic book world.
Having already dabbled in sending heroes to the big screen with "The Flash," Muschietti will be answering the bat signal with "The Brave and the Bold," marking the first live-action appearance of Batman's son Damian Wayne, who will moonlight as Robin. After giving us Wolverine's last stand in "Logan," Mangold has confirmed he's working on the DCU's "Swamp Thing," which has been on his pile of passion projects for some time.
The new DC universe is a world with great possibilities
All of these ventures, along with the rest in the project pipeline for this new bit of world-building, will demand something different than the rest, fortifying James Gunn's thoughts on handling the shared universe. Speaking to a fan on Threads, he advised, "Every story should be enjoyed and worth partaking in, in an [sic] of itself, without its attachment to an outside world." It would make sense and should be of some reassurance, then, that the tone won't be consistent across this new DC universe in all of its varying chapters.
Besides "Superman: Legacy," "The Brave and the Bold," and "Swamp Thing," there's also Gunn's passion project "The Authority," which features a team that is a little more unorthodox in their methods of day-saving, as well as "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," in which Gunn promises a "much harsher" hero. That's all before we head to television for Max's Green Lantern series featuring John Stewart, what sounds like a "Game of Thrones"-style series set on Themyscira, and the comedy "Booster Gold." With such a varied set of stories to be told, what other option is there but for the tone shift to be a seismic one?