James Gunn Reveals The Tone Of His DC Universe Reboot Will 'Shift' - Here's How

So far, it sounds like James Gunn has the DC universe under control. He'd have to after getting the keys to the Batcave, the Fortress of Solitude, and the fastest route to Oa so that he and Peter Safran can lead Warner Bros' new DC film and TV division. But regardless of how the rebooted DC franchise is mapped out for the next few years, one of the most understandable concerns is what kind of tone it will follow. Recovering from the divisive universe established by Zack Snyder, this clean slate is being watched intensely by fans, one of whom asked Gunn directly what he's aiming for.

On Instagram, Gunn shared behind-the-scenes footage highlighting impressive stuntwork from "Peacemaker" Season 1. In the comments section, a fan inquired about the larger DCU, asking, "Does 'Peacemaker' Season 1 and your 'Suicide Squad' match the style and tone you are going for in the new DCU? Will it shift much from project to project?"

Always happy to interact with fans, Gunn replied, saying, "It will shift from project to project and will reflect the unique sensibilities of the filmmakers involved." It's a tactic that certainly makes sense and one that could truly thrive in the plans he has for the future.