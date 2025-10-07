The 10 Best Action Movies Of 2025 (So Far)
Action movies continue to be in vogue, and rightfully so. It's a genre that's given us non-stop classics and cinematic moments. Seriously, how many of the best action movies fall under the umbrella of the greatest films of all time? This year proved no different, as the genre came alive and kicked into high gear, while dropping jaws and having audiences punch the air in pure delight.
What's most impressive about this selection is how some of the knockout films of 2025 didn't need blockbuster budgets to deliver an entertaining time. It's a testament to the power of a decent story, competent actors, and a director who knows their way around the genre. In addition to this, there's a welcome blend of popular IP and originals intertwined here. The sequels and spinoffs justified their existence, while the new kids on the block demonstrated that talks about the death of originality in Hollywood have been greatly exaggerated.
So, how did we pick the best of the best? A fair degree of personal preference was applied here, but we also looked at which films delivered on their promise of unbridled action. This isn't a list about which movies are about to win Oscars; it's about which films said they're here to chew bubble gum and kick butt, and they're all out of bubble gum. Here are the best action movies of 2025 so far (in no order of preference).
Prisoner of War
Every year Scott Adkins drops some of the best fighting movies around. In "Prisoner of War," Adkins demonstrates that he isn't only the second coming of Jean-Claude Van Damme, but is also an accomplished actor who deserves plaudits for his performance capabilities. Adkins holds nothing hostage here, delivering a raw and powerful portrayal that suggests more substantial roles on the horizon.
Directed by Louis Mandylor, "Prisoner of War" takes place during the Battle of Bataan in World War II. Adkins plays James Wright, a British pilot captured by the Japanese army after his plane is shot down. Wright gets thrown into a brutal prisoner-of-war camp where he and other soldiers are forced to fight for the amusement of Lt. Col. Benjiro Ito (Peter Shinkoda). Ito receives a shocking surprise when Wright demonstrates a consistently triumphant fighting prowess. Resultantly, Ito tries to break Wright in body, mind, and spirit, while the British pilot and his fellow prisoners plot an escape plan.
Influenced by 1957's "The Bridge on the River Kwai," "Prisoner of War" expertly balances tension and action, keeping the viewer white-knuckling the entire time. Adkins' career-best performance is complemented by one of the best on-screen bad guys of 2025 in Shinkoda's Ito, who reminds everyone of just how brutal war can be.
Cast: Scott Adkins, Peter Shinkoda, Michael Copon
Director: Louis Mandylor
Rating: R
Runtime: 112 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV
A Working Man
After teaming up for 2024's "The Beekeeper," which blew everyone away at the box office, director David Ayer and action star Jason Statham return for "A Working Man." Based on Chuck Dixon's novel "Levon's Trade," the script — written by Ayer and Sylvester Stallone — sees Statham play yet another silent but lethal face-bruiser, this time ex-Marine Levon Cade who works in construction for the Garcia family. After Jenny Garcia (Arianna Rivas) is kidnapped by human traffickers, the family asks Levon for assistance in finding their daughter. Levon agrees, embarking on a bloody mission that uncovers another level of nastiness.
What's appealing about "A Working Man" is how it plays to Statham's strengths. Sure, he portrays the same stoic loner who uses his fists to do his talking while occasionally dropping a cool one-liner for humorous effect, but it's exactly what his fanbase expects. The action compensates for the lack of character development, as Levon uses innovative offense to send a tooth-loosening message to his adversaries.
While "A Working Man" might not have been the financial success that "The Beekeeper" was, it nevertheless turned an adequate haul of $98 million from a $40 million budget — and is the perfect film to savor on a streaming service. Don't be surprised to see Statham return for a sequel — maybe this time as a plumber or tiler.
Cast: Jason Statham, Andrej Kaminsky, Michael Peña
Director: David Ayer
Rating: R
Runtime: 116 minutes
Where to Watch: Prime Video
The Accountant 2
It took almost 10 years, but the sequel to Gavin O'Connor's "The Accountant" finally landed in 2025. O'Connor returns to direct, while Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal reprise their roles as brothers Christian Wolff and Braxton respectively. "The Accountant 2" doubles down on what made the original such an unexpected hit, maximizing the chaotic chemistry between Affleck and Bernthal while flexing even more in the explosive action sequences.
After the murder of Raymond King (J. K. Simmons), Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) seeks Christian's assistance in solving a case that King had been working on before his death. Subsequently, Christian enlists the help of Braxton for this dangerous mission. It isn't all plain sailing, though, as the brothers must come to terms with the imminent threat before them while attempting to mend their complicated relationship.
"The Accountant 2" is a rare instance where the sequel is better than its predecessor. It's a tighter film all around, as everyone seems to be far more comfortable in their roles and know not to take the concept too seriously. Also, the way in which Affleck and Bernthal play off each other makes you want to see more of them in the future. Hopefully, their adventures don't stop anytime soon.
Cast: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Director: Gavin O'Connor
Rating: R
Runtime: 132 minutes
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Havoc
In "Havoc," Tom Hardy's Patrick Walker is a cop with a shady past. He's called upon by powerful politician Lawrence Beaumont (Forest Whitaker) to find his son, Charlie (Justin Cornwell), who's on the run after being accused of killing a Triad member. Walker and his new partner, Ellie (Jessie Mei Li), need to find Charlie before someone else does, but the further they venture into this case, the more players they unravel. The question is, how many lines is Walker willing to cross?
Written and directed by Gareth Evans of "The Raid" and "Gangs of London" fame, "Havoc" isn't short on gore. Evans injects the film with frenetic and hard-hitting violence that keeps it moving at a thousand miles an hour. Once the action starts rolling, it doesn't stop, as each fight tops what came before it and ups the ante of "I can't believe they just did that." The final act's showdown at the cabin doesn't disappoint in that regard, establishing itself as the best action sequence of 2025. By the end, you'll need to catch a breather.
The pairing of Evans and Hardy reaps rewards here, as they throw everything (including a washing machine) at you. Special credit also needs to go to Timothy Olyphant, who plays Vincent; too often, Olyphant's performances fly under the radar when he's actually the quiet MVP.
Cast: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Lei, Timothy Olyphant
Director: Gareth Evans
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: 107 minutes
Where to Watch: Netflix
Cleaner
Director Martin Campbell needs no introduction for action fans, being the esteemed filmmaker behind "GoldenEye," "Casino Royale" and the outstanding "Zorro" films starring Antonio Banderas. In "Cleaner," he performs his best tribute to John McTiernan's "Die Hard" — this time with its protagonist needing to break into a building rather than out of it.
"Cleaner" follows Joey Locke (Daisy Ridley), a former soldier who's a window cleaner for a London high-rise. On the same fateful day that Joey takes her brother, Michael (Matthew Tuck), to work with her, a group of eco-terrorists led by the mysterious Marcus Blake (Clive Owen) take over the building in the midst of a gala event. Trapped outside, Joey needs to find a way back inside to save her brother and the day.
While "Cleaner" isn't in the same league as the Bruce Willis classic, it's better than most other movies that ripped off "Die Hard." Ridley doesn't need the Force to cement herself as an action star, putting in an electric display as Joey, while Taz Skylar — whom fans may recognize as Sanji in the live-action "One Piece" series — outshines Owen as the true antagonist of the film. "Cleaner" is an old-school throwback to a different time in cinema: a simpler era where fun determined a movie's overall quality rather than a bunch of tomato scores.
Cast: Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar, Clive Owen
Director: Martin Campbell
Rating: R
Runtime: 97 minutes
Where to Watch: HBO Max
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Tom Cruise steps out as Ethan Hunt for the last time in Christopher McQuarrie's "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning." Essentially a compilation of the franchise's greatest hits, the movie turns up its death-defying stunts and outrageous action to 11, as Ethan and the IMF team attempt to stop the seemingly unstoppable AI system known as the Entity — a concept introduced in 2023's "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."
As mentioned in our review of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," the film features two of the best set pieces in the entire series, cementing the franchise's place in the action hall of fame. To be fair, the story isn't on the same par as the on-screen hijinks (that honor goes to "Mission: Impossible — Fallout"), but even the poorest "Mission: Impossible" movie is twice as good as anything else out there.
When Hollywood boasts of expensive blockbusters that need to be experienced in IMAX, "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" should be the poster child. Maybe it's too late to see the film in this format now, so crank up the sound bar at home and change the streaming resolution to 4K to witness Tom Cruise trying to maim himself for our entertainment one more time.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 169 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV
Ballerina
What happens when the director of "Underworld" puts his spin on the universe of Keanu Reeves' John Wick? You get "Ballerina" or, as it's known by its SEO-friendly title, "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina." Set in between the events of "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" and "John Wick: Chapter 4," this story follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a ballerina who trains under the assassin society known as the Ruska Roma. Like Mr. Wick, who makes an appearance in this film too, Eve discovers that an assassin's life is full of boundless lies and deceit as she digs deeper into her troubled history.
There's no disputing the fact that "John Wick" changed action movies and "Ballerina" continues the trend. From the neon colors and entrancing score to the pitch-perfect choreography and stellar performances, everything about this entry clicks as the viewer becomes engulfed by director Len Wiseman's bloody artistry and graceful display of martial arts. It's the kind of total mayhem you sign up for among entering the Wickverse.
"Ballerina" proves that it's possible to expand the world of "John Wick" beyond Mr. Wick. How far the filmmakers are willing to go, though, remains to be seen. Let's hold thumbs that someone makes a solo film about Scott Adkins' Killa Harkan at some point.
Cast: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne
Director: Len Wiseman
Rating: R
Runtime: 124 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV
Predator: Killer of Killers
Director Dan Trachtenberg reinvigorated the "Predator" franchise with 2022's "Prey." However, what he and co-director Joshua Wassung have done with "Predator: Killer of Killers" was find a way to tie everything back together in a manner that has fans craving the next installment in the series.
This animated film plays out like an anthology series, following Viking warrior Ursa (Lindsay LaVanchy), rōnin Kenji Kamakami (Louis Ozawa), and U.S. Navy pilot John J. Torres (Rick Gonzalez) who each encounter and conquer respective Yautja hunters. The final section sees these characters captured by the alien species and brought to another planet's gladiator arena where they face off against a Predator warlord dubbed the Grendel King (Britton Watkins). An extended cut reveals what happened to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch Schaefer and Danny Glover's Mike Harrigan from the first two films.
Not only is the animation in "Predator: Killer of Killers" crisp and polished, but it holds nothing back in the action department. No fight is the same, as each battle between human and Yautja plays out in a different setting, time period, and combat style. If this film doesn't get those you know excited for the future of the franchise, check their pulse, or make sure they aren't a jealous "Alien" fan.
Cast: Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez
Directors: Dan Trachtenberg, Joshua Wassung
Rating: R
Runtime: 85 minutes
Where to Watch: Hulu
Nobody 2
Ilya Naishuller's "Nobody" is an absolute must-watch action movie for "John Wick" fans. It also helps that screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator of the "John Wick" series, penned the screenplay for Naishuller's 2021 film. But did this story about family man and retired assassin Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) need a sequel?
As it turns out, the answer is yes — especially if it's directed by master of action Timo Tjahjanto and features the return of Kolstad as co-writer. In "Nobody 2," Hutch takes his family on a much-needed vacation, but can't keep himself out of trouble for too long. So, all the rest and relaxation needs to make way for him slugging away at enemies.
While Tjahjanto doesn't get as buck-wild in the blood department as he did in "The Night Comes for Us" or "The Shadow Strays," he pumps "Nobody 2" with more violence and vigor than the original movie. The fight sequences hit harder and more aggressively than before, while maintaining a sense of humor (see: the scene where a character loses their pinky finger in a funny but painful way). Of course, none of this would work if Odenkirk phoned it in for the sequel, but he's just as excited about the character here as he was in the first film.
Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd
Director: Timo Tjahjanto
Rating: R
Runtime: 89 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV
Demon City
In "Demon City," assassin Shuhei Sakata (Tôma Ikuta), among completing his final assignment, plans on enjoying a quiet and early retirement with his family. That is until a masked group known as the Kimen-gumi murder Sakata's wife and child, while making it appear as if Sakata committed the crimes. He survives a gunshot to the head, but is left unresponsive for over a decade. After the Kimen-gumi attempt to finish him off, Sakata's vengeance awakens and he sets off to take down everyone who destroyed his life — but what further revelations await him?
"Demon City" is "Death Wish" via the way of an assassin's fist and blade. The Kimen-gumi mess with the wrong guy here, because Sakata is a one-man wrecking crew and leaves bodies in his wake. From brutal decapitations to staircase scraps, "Demon City" serves up a feast for action fans. No limb or vein is spared in this all-out war between Sakata and the Kimen-gumi, as writer-director Seiji Tanaka commits to producing a hyper-violent film based on the manga series "Oni-Goroshi" by Masamichi Kawabe.
While "Demon City" doesn't have the most original story, nor the greatest character development, it delivers on everything its trailer promises. In the end, it's all about the bloodshed, baby!
Cast: Tôma Ikuta, Masahiro Higashide, Miou Tanaka
Director: Seiji Tanaka
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: 106 minutes
Where to Watch: Netflix