Why Glen Powell's The Running Man Was A Failure At The Box Office

33 years after Stephen King's novel "The Running Man" hit bookstore shelves, Edgar Wright's new cinematic take on the story reached theaters. Starring Glen Powell as beleaguered everyman Ben Richards, "The Running Man" follows this anger-prone guy as he competes in a deadly game show to secure money for his child's vitally needed medical treatment. Lots of energetic action sequences ensue as Richards gradually becomes a mythic hero to everyday people in this dystopian reality. This $110 million-budgeted project was released into theaters in the hopes of continuing Glen Powell's box office hot streak and becoming another post-"It" Stephen King adaptation moneymaker.

Unfortunately, "The Running Man" opened to only $17 million domestically, a poor bow that signals profitability will elude this project in the near future. What went wrong with this film while other dystopian thrillers and Powell star vehicles turned into box office smashes? There are certainly a lot of factors that led to "The Running Man" bombing at the box office. That includes the fact that the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie of the same name isn't a universally-known property, competition from other November 2025 movies, the project's lack of appeal to women, and much more.

Despite a hefty budget and star-studded cast, audiences just didn't show up in droves for "The Running Man." Let's dive into why this remake flopped more than three decades after its source material debuted.