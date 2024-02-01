Why The Beekeeper Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

Directed by David Ayer, "The Beekeeper" is the latest action vehicle for Jason Statham, star of "The Expendables" and "Hobbs and Shaw." In the film, Statham plays Adam Clay, a humble beekeeper working for Mrs. Parker, a kind old woman (Phylicia Rashad) who is scammed by a group of data miners and con artists who prey on the weak. After losing everything, Mrs. Parker takes her own life, sending Clay into a quiet rage. But when those responsible prove untouchable by authorities, Clay takes it upon himself to get justice.

After burning down the data center that scammed her, Clay decides to continue his rampage all the way to the top. He's pursued not just by the company's owner, Derek Danforth (Josh Hutcherson), but by Parker's own daughter, dedicated FBI agent Verona Parker (Emmy Raver-Lampman). What none of them realize, however, is that Clay is no ordinary man, but a highly trained killer who is a retired member of a secret intelligence organization called The Beekeepers.

Though it might seem like any other action movie, "The Beekeeper" has performed well in theaters, amassing big bucks while earning praise from audiences. But how did this movie — that on paper seems like just another in a long line of underwhelming revenge thrillers — become 2024's first bona fide box office hit? Get ready to find out, because we're going to explain why "The Beekeeper" blew everyone away at the box office.