12 Best Fighting Movies Of All Time, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can spin a wheel and land on a random movie, and it probably has characters throwing punches at one another. That being said, there is a big difference between movies that have fighting, and movies that are about fighting. This feature names the best movies in which fighting is fully explored as a concept, versus just movies that have the best fight scenes. Not to say that these films don't fulfill that second criteria as well, because some of them very much do.

If you're just looking for the best kung fu movies, or are curious about some of the more underrated martial arts movies of recent years, we've definitely got you covered on both of those fronts elsewhere on the site. But if you want movies that dig deeper into why the characters are fighting, what fighting means to their struggles and their lifestyles, and the way that fighting can be used to accomplish more than just determining who's the toughest, that's more in line with the films we've ranked below.