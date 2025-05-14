Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Review: A Clumsy Farewell To A Spectacular Franchise

This force-fed nostalgia also comes with an unwanted side effect, likely reminding audiences that for certain earlier stretches of the franchise, Tom Cruise was more famous for being a weird Scientologist laughingstock than an action star, a persona the franchise helped rehabilitate from "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" onwards. Thanks to his trusty team of sidekicks, and Cruise's willingness to follow in the footsteps of Buster Keaton and Jackie Chan in depicting himself making slapstick mistakes in high-stakes scenarios, Ethan Hunt was arguably the humblest iteration of such an extraordinary, death-defying character you could imagine. In "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," however, any attempts to give this character humility have gone out the window, and the franchise makes its final pivot away from showing the strength of the IMF team as an entire unit, to depicting Ethan as a benevolent God on this Earth, insistent he's unworthy of the responsibilities everybody wants to bestow upon him. It's a work of unrestrained ego that gives even the most dazzling stunts an unsavory aftertaste.

And yet, in the moment, from the second Ethan embarks on a journey to a long-lost submarine, it feels almost perverse to think about anything beyond what's unfolding onscreen. This 10-minute aquatic showstopper raises the bar for deep sea set pieces in film thanks to a ticking-clock mechanic and a confined location that only gets further submerged throughout the sequence. It ends in the most ridiculous possible way, which had various audience members around me laughing, but I couldn't help but be taken in by it. The resolution might be a leap too far, but it was the first sign of life that Christopher McQuarrie and Cruise showed as to what makes these films tick; they're heist movies in all but name, and it was the first time the plot remembered this was their most vital asset.

Perhaps it's the high bar the franchise has set since McQuarrie took over the directorial reigns with 2015's "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation," but making the final mission one that keeps unnecessarily looking in the rear-view mirror to the earliest films ends up reinforcing how much better they became in the past decade. As with the recent Marvel films, it's misplaced nostalgia for movies we've long since moved on from, and thinks the only way to keep building out an expansive narrative is to paper in any cracks from the past as if they were plot holes. The second half shatters disbelief to overcome this flaw, delivering two of the best set pieces in the entire saga — but what does it say about the movie that these alone struggled to silence any of my doubts, once their respective moments had passed?

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" hits theaters on May 23.