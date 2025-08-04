The Only Recap You Need Before Peacemaker Season 2
Three years after its debut on HBO Max, "Peacemaker" is set to come roaring back to the streamer with a second season in August 2025. Need help remembering what the titular character (John Cena) got up to in the first season? The video above breaks down all the highs and lows that Chris Smith and his team went through during "Peacemaker" Season 1, which was a big word of mouth hit for DC: The ratings for the finale were up 44% over the premiere, with the last episode shattering the single-day viewership record on HBO Max.
The first season did fantastically on Rotten Tomatoes, too, earning a 93% critical approval score and an audience rating of 87%. However, as entertaining as it was, "Peacemaker" Season 1 did leave some big unanswered questions, ones that will hopefully be cleared up in the upcoming second season. Hopes are high for Season 2, and the promotional material released thus far hints at plenty of the same mayhem, with Peacemaker trying to turn over a new leaf while being drawn into bad habits.
Peacemaker Season 2 deals with redemption
Trailers for the second season of "Peacemaker" (which will have eight episodes) hint that Chris is set to cope with a whole lot of uncertainty. In the wake of his world-saving heroism, he's made a lot of good friends. But he's coping with the fact that no one takes him seriously in spite of his hard work. Even worse, some people still see him as a bad guy. When he discovers that dimension jumping is possible, he decides to jump ship to a place where Peacemaker has a far better life, somewhere he's seen as the hero he always wanted to be.
Unfortunately, the portal he uses is left wide open and usable by others. That, and the fact that there's already a Peacemaker in this world, spells trouble. Even worse, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) wants revenge on Chris for murdering his son. Will he be able to "Take something bad and make something good out of it," as his teammate Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) advises? To find out, watch the new season of "Peacemaker" on August 21, 2025. And remember, if you want to be fully clued-up on everything "Peacemaker" heading into the sophomore season, check out the video above.