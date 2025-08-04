The Only Recap You Need Before Peacemaker Season 2

Three years after its debut on HBO Max, "Peacemaker" is set to come roaring back to the streamer with a second season in August 2025. Need help remembering what the titular character (John Cena) got up to in the first season? The video above breaks down all the highs and lows that Chris Smith and his team went through during "Peacemaker" Season 1, which was a big word of mouth hit for DC: The ratings for the finale were up 44% over the premiere, with the last episode shattering the single-day viewership record on HBO Max.

The first season did fantastically on Rotten Tomatoes, too, earning a 93% critical approval score and an audience rating of 87%. However, as entertaining as it was, "Peacemaker" Season 1 did leave some big unanswered questions, ones that will hopefully be cleared up in the upcoming second season. Hopes are high for Season 2, and the promotional material released thus far hints at plenty of the same mayhem, with Peacemaker trying to turn over a new leaf while being drawn into bad habits.