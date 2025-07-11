7 Things That Worked In James Gunn's Superman (And 3 That Didn't)

To say it's been a while since there was a great Superman movie is an understatement. After the first two excellent Christopher Reeve "Superman" films, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's iconic creation has suffered greatly on the silver screen thanks to all-time duds like "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace." Modern cinematic incarnations of the character haven't fared much better, as movies like "Superman Returns" and "Man of Steel" grappled with figuring out exactly how Superman should look and act in the 21st century.

Thankfully for fans across the globe, James Gunn's "Superman" has landed in theaters everywhere as an exceptionally fun and engaging experience. Unabashedly embracing all the hopefulness and silliness ingrained into the character, the franchise has finally produced a satisfying feature film for the first time since the early '80s.

Director James Gunn's saga of Superman/Clark Kent (David Corenswet) as he navigates issues like his relationship with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) or his mission on Earth is rife with tremendous artistic virtues. Exploring the things in "Superman" that work especially well showcases a movie that goes the extra mile in providing both spectacle and moving pathos for the viewer. Granted, the exceedingly crowded motion picture also has its share of shortcomings. Three notable flaws in particular stand out as especially egregious missteps in a largely confident production. Exploring what did and didn't work in "Superman" solidifies that this is far from a perfect production, but it doesn't take away from the fact that, in the end, this is a largely enthralling movie worthy of cheers and applause.