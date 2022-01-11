The Real Reason John Cena Agreed To Be Peacemaker

It's fair to say that when John Cena was cast as Peacemaker in 2021's "The Suicide Squad," nobody could have anticipated just how popular the character would become. The concept of Peacemaker is simple: he's a self-righteous psychopath who wants to achieve peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to keep that peace. He's an absurd, overtly sadistic character that seems more villain than hero. And yet, Cena manages to steal the spotlight every time he appears on the screen. His performance as Peacemaker alternates between being hysterical, frightening, and somewhat tragic, and was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

Now, Cena gets to reprise his role in the HBO Max spin-off series "Peacemaker," which will follow the titular vigilante in the events following "The Suicide Squad," and his new mission to save the world once again. From what we've seen thus far, the role of Peacemaker seems like a match made in heaven for Cena and for the DCEU as a whole, which is surprising given how unfamiliar the character was up until the release of "The Suicide Squad." As it happens, the obscurity of the character is actually the reason Cena took the role in the first place, as odd as that might seem.