When "The Sopranos" hit the airwaves in 1999, it was like a bullet to the kneecaps of network TV dramas, which looked like reruns of "Sesame Street" next to the hard-R sex, violence, and language permitted on premium cable. Created by David Chase, it hooked audiences with the delicious premise of a mob boss, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), seeking therapeutic help when his problems at work and home give him panic attacks. (Funnily enough, the comedy "Analyze This," starring Robert De Niro as a mobster who attends sessions with therapist Billy Crystal, opened in theaters that same year.)

"The Sopranos" solidified HBO's reputation as the home of prestige television, winning 21 Emmys throughout its six season run, and topped TV Guide's list of the 60 greatest TV shows of all time. With its dense storytelling, multi-dimensional characters, and high production value, the series set a new benchmark for TV dramas. Shows like "The Wire," "Breaking Bad," and "Mad Men" would be unthinkable without the ground "The Sopranos" broke.

Yet its historical importance would be zilch if not for the fact that it remains significant in popular culture. Years after its finale aired in 2007, Tony Soprano memes persist online, and the series continues to garner new generations of fans thanks to streaming. Here are the 15 best episodes of "The Sopranos" ranked, based on IMDb ratings and fan lists, their importance to the show's history and overall arc, and the author's own knowledge.