Every DC Universe Movie And TV Show Happening After Superman
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe burst into life with 2025's "Superman," the first movie in a new superhero franchise with big plans for the future. There are several other feature films in the pipeline at the time of this writing, as well as a bunch of TV shows, though some are a lot further along in the development process than others.
If you've seen James Gunn's "Superman," then you won't be shocked to learn that a movie about his cousin, Supergirl (real name Kara Zor-El), will be hitting cineplexes in the near future. Milly Alcock made her debut as the character in a memorable moment that sets up the plot of her solo picture perfectly, clueing viewers in on what to expect from this new iteration of the character.
"Supergirl" is just the tip of the iceberg: Gunn and Safran have plans in place for plenty of big DC characters, and even a few that you probably never expected to see on the screen. From big budget would-be blockbusters to small screen, lower-stakes stories, here's a list of every DC Universe entry coming after "Superman."
Peacemaker: Season 2
The next DC Universe entry will be the second season of "Peacemaker," which will feature Christopher Smith (John Cena) continuing to grapple with his bad-guy past and trying to figure out whether he can really change the public's perception of him. When we last left Peacemaker, he was living in the wake of successfully saving the world. But the trailer released for Season 2 at 2025's San Diego Comic Con suggests that Smith will go dimension hopping, trying to find a place where he won't be a reviled figure. Unfortunately, he has Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) on his tail. While dealing with the disaster he's caused, Chris must reckon with his feelings about those he loves, and come to realize that if he wants a new start, he must live up to his new image.
Cena will naturally return, along with most of Christopher's crew. Neighbor Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), teammate Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Chris' crush Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and John Economos (Steve Agee) are all coming back. Chris' dad Auggie (Robert Patrick) will apparently appear as a vision or ghost. Judomaster (Nhut Le), the team's nemesis, will also be back in an alternate form. Newcomers include Sol Rodríguez as mysterious spy Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows as A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker as eagle hunter Red St. Wild. You can also expect a bunch of cameos from characters who appeared in "Superman," such as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). "Peacemaker" Season 2 drops on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.
Supergirl
Next up to bat film wise is Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock). Viewers already got to meet Kara thanks to a post-credits scene in "Superman," where the titular hero (David Corenswet) learns that his cousin has been partying on a red sun planet (where their kind can get drunk) after she arrives at the Fortress of Solitude to collect her dog. Apparently she goes off on her own to have fun quite often, leaving Krypto in Clark's care. We know what you're thinking: Wait, Supergirl is a party girl now? Let us explain.
"Supergirl" will be derived from the comic series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" and will feature an unsure Kara taking on the mantle of heroine-hood. In the source material, she is indeed a party girl who's leery of the whole superheroine scene, but she finds herself wrapped up in the vengeance mission of Ruthye Marye Knoll (to be played by Eve Ridley in the film), who's looking to get even with the people who destroyed her home planet. Matthias Schoenaerts will play Krem of the Yellow Hills, the arc's bad guy, and Jason Momoa will appear as Lobo, who almost featured in the original comic but was cut.
James Gunn told Deadline that this won't be your mother's Supergirl. "In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore, she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." Ana Nogueira wrote the script, with Craig Gillespie directing. The movie has completed filming and will be released on June 26, 2026.
Lanterns
Fans have already met Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner and his crew, but two entirely different parts of the Green Lantern Corps will take center stage in 2026's "Lanterns" — though Fillion is also slated to appear as a supporting player. The main characters will be Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), who is getting ready to retire from his position in the Corps, and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who Jordan has been guiding in the ways of Lanternhood. The twosome are paired together to solve a murder in Nebraska. "Lanterns" is said to have a "True Detective" feel to it: As Hal and John investigate the case, darker secrets related to the small Nebraska town are revealed.
Additional cast members include Kelly Macdonald as Kerry, a no-nonsense Nebraska sheriff; Garret Dillahunt as modern-day cowboy William Macon, who is slick but fueled by paranoia; Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro, the ultimate opponent of the Lanterns; Jasmine Cephas Jones and Nicole Ari Parker , who will play John's mother Bernadette Stewart at different ages; and Sherman Augustus and J. Alphonse Nicholson, playing John Stewart Sr. at different ages. Jason Ritter will play William Macon's son Billy, while Paul Ben-Victor features as Antaan, a vengeance-seeking alien. Laura Linney holds an unspecified role. The series will debut in "early 2026," James Gunn has said (via Forbes).
Clayface
The third DC Universe movie will follow Clayface, to be played by Tom Rhys Harries. That's quite the interesting choice, since the name is a floating alias that several of Batman's villains have taken on. Clayface is known as a villain with transmogrification powers — he can change shape, which makes him hard to punch, round up, or stun for very long. His backstory depends on which iteration of his character you're looking at, though reports suggest that the film will follow the Matt Hagen version of the character, an explorer whose body is transformed into a malleable clay-like substance after he comes into contact with a mysterious pool of protoplasm.
Peter Safran and James Gunn sound excited about the prospect of a Clayface film. "Clayface isn't widely known as Penguin or Joker, but we think his story is as deeply resonant, thrilling and even more terrifying," said Safran (via Deadline). This version of Clayface's story promises to be unlike anything else fans have seen so far from the DC Universe. Mike Flanagan penned the script, which is inspired by the "Batman: The Animated Series" two-parter "Feat of Clay" and is supposed to resemble a horror film with tragic elements. Hossein Amini provided additional script drafts. James Watkins, who helmed the hit James McAvoy-led horror "Speak no Evil," will direct the feature. "Clayface" will hit movie theaters on September 11, 2026.
Untitled Wonder Woman film
We've had several screen adaptations of Wonder Woman over the years, and there's another one coming in the near future: The DC Universe has an untitled Wonder Woman film in the works. The movie will start a fresh continuity for everyone's favorite Amazon and have nothing to do with the Patty Jenkins duology from the DC Extended Universe (a proposed third "Wonder Woman" film starring Gal Gadot is dead "for the time being, but probably easily forever," Jenkins said on Max's Talking Pictures Podcast, per Deadline).
No actors are attached at the time of this writing, though James Gunn has made it clear that he's not necessarily looking for a big name star. "I didn't cast Milly [Alcock as Supergirl] because of her past, but because she was the best one for the role," Gunn explained on his Threads account. He added that, contrary to rumors, the film was not being rushed into production. "We're also not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished." That script is on the way, and it's being penned by Ana Nogueira (pictured above), who also wrote "Supergirl."
The Authority
You may not have heard of the Authority, as this no-nonsense team is part of DC's WildStorm imprint. Sadly, you may have to wait for a while to see them on the big screen, as the planned film adaptation has been pushed down the pecking order due to production difficulties. But who and what are the Authority, exactly? They're a group of morally gray heroes, which is what attracted Gunn to them. "They're basically good intentions, but they think that the world is completely broken," Gunn said (via Collider). "And the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands, whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments, you know, whatever they want to do to make the world better, and we'll see how that journey goes for them."
Gunn went on to explain that "The Authority" is a real "passion project" for him and that he's been "working really hard" to get the ball rolling, but it's been a difficult journey so far. He explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the film has met a few speedbumps, confessing that the original writer has been moved to another DCU property. At a DC Studios presentation in 2025 (via IGN), Gunn revealed that the film is "a little bit more on the back burner right now." Even if it never happens, we at least got to meet one member of the team: María Gabriela de Faría's Angela Spica (aka the Engineer), a major antagonist in 2025's "Superman," is traditionally part of the Authority, and if the film does happen, she'll surely be in it.
The Brave and the Bold
Another movie that was announced as part of the DC Universe's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters back in 2023, "The Brave and the Bold" will introduce the DCU's version of Bruce Wayne, who will exist alongside Robert Pattinson's non-DCU version of the character. The film will be based on Grant Morrison's Batman comics, in which the Dark Knight finds out that he has a son with Talia al Ghul: Damian Wayne. Bruce doesn't find out about Damian until the latter is about 10 years old, by which point he's "a little son of a b****," James Gunn said (per Variety). Damian goes on to become Robin, meaning the character will be returning to the big screen for the first time since the much-derided "Batman and Robin." Discussing the film at the time of its announcement, Gunn said: "It's a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them."
Andy Muschietti was signed to direct the movie in 2023, and during a February 2025 press event it was announced that the film is in its developmental phase. "We're developing the script right now, and we're going to show Andy when we have it in a place where we think it's ready," DC Studios co-head Peter Safran explained (via ComicBook.com). In June 2025, Gunn offered another update while promoting "Superman," telling Rolling Stone that he's been working with "the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he's incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman. So outside of the stuff that I'm doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts." The film's writer has not been named, and there's no news on casting or a release date as of yet.
Swamp Thing
Yet another film revealed during the initial DC Universe launch, "Swamp Thing" was sold as a horror-leaning comic book adaptation that would "investigate the dark origins" of the character, Peter Safran said (via Variety). As DC fans know, once upon a time Swamp Thing was Alexander Olsen, a scientist who mutated into a folk legend living in the Louisiana swamp. A rogue hero, he dedicates himself to protecting nature and wildlife.
James Mangold (pictured above) was hired to write and direct, though he still hasn't gotten around to penning the script, seemingly because his vision isn't franchise friendly. "Swamp Thing at DC, it's just a matter of — do we find a way on the page to say something original?" Mangold told MovieWeb in January 2025. "While I'm sure DC views Swamp Thing as a franchise, I would be viewing it as a very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie about this man/monster... Just doing my own thing with this, just a standalone."
Rumors did circulate that the film had been cancelled, which were denied by James Gunn when he went on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in July 2025. "We talked to James [Mangold] the other day. No he hasn't delivered a script. He's been distracted by his billions of movies. But I think you know, we are talking about it again," Gunn said. It seems as though they're slowly working toward a compromise on what a "Swamp Thing" movie should look like. Hopefully, it makes it to the big screen in the not-too-distant future.
Sgt. Rock
"Sgt. Rock" is also taking a long and winding road to the big screen. Daniel Craig was allegedly cast as the titular character, whose adventures during World War II make him a legend. Sgt. Franklin John Rock eventually leaves the military and becomes a superhero. Reports that Craig had either exited or been dropped from the picture emerged in February 2025. This revelation was much to the confusion of Peter Safran and James Gunn, who later said that Craig had never been offered the role.
Colin Farrell has since signed on to play the DC soldier per the Hollywood trades, and he'll reportedly be joined by David Jonsson ("Alien: Romulus") and Mike Faist ("Challengers"). The shoot was supposed to start in summer 2025, but the production became pressed for time. As the movie is shooting on location in the U.K., filming into the winter months was unfeasible, so the project was pushed to summer 2026. At least, that was the official explanation.
Rumors have since come out that the movie has been canceled — in his Rolling Stone interview, Gunn revealed that he had pulled the plug on one DCU movie because he wasn't happy with the direction it was taking. Fans assumed that he was talking about "Sgt. Rock," and Gunn seemed to confirm that this was the case during his July 2025 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that director Luca Guadagnino was no longer involved. He did, however, make it clear that he still had plans for "Sgt. Rock" and remains "hugely" enthusiastic about it. It may still happen, but you're going to be waiting a while for this one.
Teen Titans
The Teen Titans are coming to the DC Universe. Ana Nogueira has been tasked with penning a script for a feature-length movie about the teenage superheroes, who shot to popularity due to two successful Cartoon Network shows, one serious, the other light-hearted and full of wacky in-jokes. The film will probably land somewhere in the middle, but there's been no concrete information about the direction that Nogueira's taking, and it may be some time before we find out what she has in store.
In February 2025, fans of the Teen Titans were thrilled to learn from James Gunn that things were progressing on the DCU "Teen Titans" movie, with Nogueira apparently making progress. "It was something that Ana was really impassioned about, and she turned over an amazing script for us," Gunn told Variety, adding, "She's fiddling with that now, but it's definitely not a finished script." Gunn later confirmed on social media (following some fan confusion about the status of the project) that he had asked Nogueira to focus on the script for the untitled Wonder Woman film instead, so the Teen Titans project is seemingly on hold until that's complete.
Creature Commandos Season 2
While "Superman" marked the first big screen outing for the DC Universe, the first entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new franchise was actually the HBO Max animated series "Creature Commandos," written by Gunn and based on the comics of the same name. It was renewed for a second season during the first season's run in December 2024, though there's been no word on when Season 2 might appear on Max.
What we do know is that James Gunn won't be writing the second season: He confirmed via his Threads that "Creature Commandos" Season 2 will have a full writer's room, with the load being shared this time out. Presumably, "Creature Commandos" Season 2 will pick up from the place Season 1 concluded, with The Bride (Indira Varma) running a fresh Task Force M. That's going to complicate the team's world and make it a whole lot more interesting.
Waller
One of the most interesting projects in the DC Universe pipeline is the Amanda Waller spin-off series. Fans are intrigued to know what a show all about the character played by Viola Davis in both David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" and James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" will look like. Apparently, the powers that be are also having trouble visualizing such a series: According to Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran, deciding on direction for the series has proven troublesome.
"We've taken a couple of cracks at 'Waller' and we haven't been able to land it," Peter Safran told Deadline in February 2025. James Gunn was also present, and he added: "We're still working on it. 'Waller' has been tough, the strike was tough on 'Waller,' there was a certain amount [of] time that we needed to do 'Peacemaker' [Season 2] first. We were going to go with 'Waller' before 'Peacemaker,' but I wrote 'Peacemaker' quickly and were ready to go." There had been rumors that "Waller" was going to be reworked into a show about Checkmate (a division of Task Force X), but Gunn has denied this and reiterated that "Waller" remains in development.
Bane and Deathstroke
One of the most unusual yet most exciting DC Universe projects in the pipeline is the currently untitled Deathstroke and Bane movie. News of its existence broke in September 2024, with Matthew Orton (who has worked on Marvel projects like "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Moon Knight") attached as a writer. A few months later, reports that the movie had been scheduled to start filming in fall 2025 emerged.
What's the current status of this intriguing team-up flick? Well, as James Gunn has made clear on several occasions, no DCU project will begin filming until the script is turned in and approved. According to TheWrap's Umberto Gonzalez, Orton submitted his script for the Deathstroke and Bane movie in July 2025. In theory, that makes the planned fall 2025 shoot still possible, though it's cutting it fine. It seems that this one's quite far down the pecking order at the time of this writing, as there's been no word on casting.
Booster Gold
A series based on the shameless faux-superhero Booster Gold was among the first batch of projects announced at the DC Universe launch event, with initial reports suggesting that the show would be a full-on comedy. In the comics, Gold (whose real name is Mike Carter) is a 25th century man who decides to take advantage of an old time machine he comes across in the Metropolis Space Museum. He's essentially "a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero," as Peter Safran said when news of the HBO Max show broke (per Variety). James Gunn clarified the set-up further, saying, "Basically, 'Booster Gold' is imposter syndrome as a superhero."
Safran and Gunn were both speaking in 2023. What's been happening with this show since then? In truth, not a whole lot. There have been rumors that Kumail Nanjiani has been eyed for the role, though when asked about this during his visit to the Happy Sad Confused podcast in December 2024, Gunn indicated that nobody has been cast yet because they're not that far along in the development process. "The scripts aren't quite where I want them to be," he explained. "From the beginning, I've made it clear that what we're going to do at DC is that, no matter what, we're going to wait until the screenplays are ready until we shoot them." The fact that Nanjiani has been linked to a new comic book role is interesting, seeing as the underwhelming reviews for Marvel's "Eternals" made him seek therapy.
Paradise Lost
On top of the upcoming Wonder Woman film, there's a TV series about DC's Amazons in the works: "Paradise Lost," a Themyscira-set show that takes place before the birth of Diana Prince. While there's no casting news or release date as of yet, it was announced as being part of the DC Universe's first slate, known as Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. As such, the wheels are in motion — they're just not turning very quickly yet. Work on the series is "slow moving, but it's moving," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly in June 2025.
Fans are right to get excited about this one, as James Gunn has compared it to the crown jewel in HBO's crown. "It's almost like 'Game of Thrones' with Westeros but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island," the DCU co-head said. He also dropped some details about the direction of the show when he met with reporters at Warner Bros. HQ, saying (via Variety): "What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?"
Blue Beetle animated series
The second animated entry in the DC Universe will feature Blue Beetle (real name Jaime Reyes), who was portrayed on the big screen by "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña in the dying days of the DC Extended Universe. James Gunn made it clear that he was keen to incorporate Maridueña's character into the DCU when "Blue Beetle" hit cinemas in 2023, and he and Peter Safran have kept good on the promise with an animated series. The titular character (whose powers come from an alien Scarab that gives him a powerful exoskeleton) will be voiced by Maridueña. Cristian Martinez ("Good Trouble") will write the series with Miguel Puga ("The Casagrandes") as showrunner. Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the director and screenwriter of "Blue Beetle," respectively, are executive producers on the show, so there's a certain continuity even if the format is different.
While plot details remain scarce, Maridueña offered an interesting update on the project in July 2025, telling Screen Rant, "The universe is cracked open. Pandora's Box is open, for lack of a better word!" It seems like the show is going to take advantage of the format to go big with its story. "I love the animation medium," Maridueña added. "I love getting to continue to explore and try my best to fit this character. Having already done 'Blue Beetle,' I know the character and know the voice now. I'm excited to see him in the actual format of animation, and to see what stories we can tell that we can't tell in live-action." While the 2023 film was received well by critics ("Blue Beetle" did well on Rotten Tomatoes and remains Certified Fresh), the creative team clearly plan on upping the ante with this upcoming series.
Dynamic Duo
While the term Dynamic Duo is most closely associated with Batman and Robin in the world of DC Comics, the upcoming film by that name will chronicle the relationship between Jason Todd and Dick Grayson, two previous Robins for Batman who form their own crime fighting identities as Red Hood and Nightwing, respectively. It's going to be an animated film, though not in the traditional sense. "Dynamic Duo" is being made by a company called Swaybox, which specializes in what's been dubbed "Momo animation." This technique involves mixing together elements of stop motion, GCI animation, and real-time live-action performances.
Swaybox is run by the husband and wife team Arthur Mintz and Theresa Andersson, with Mintz set to direct the movie. Matt Reeves ("The Batman") is among the producers, and he's clearly excited about this project. "I have wanted to make a film with Arthur and Swaybox for many years, and for that film to be 'Dynamic Duo,' an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story for families, is a dream," Reeves told Deadline. It's been scheduled for an IMAX release on June 30, 2028. We should point out that the DCU status of this project is somewhat up in the air — James Gunn has said that he would like it to be in the DCU, and that he has a plan to tie the film to the wider DCU story, though he can't 100% guarantee that will be the case.
Mister Miracle
Another upcoming animated show with an unclear DC Universe status is "Mister Miracle." It comes directly from DC Comics writer Tom King, who is slowly becoming a big player in the DCU. Not only is the comic book miniseries that the DCU's "Supergirl" is based on ("Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow") written by King, but he's also an executive producer on the franchise's "Lanterns" series, which is set for HBO. However, "Mister Miracle" may not join "Lanterns" at HBO according to reports, with DC still talking to networks over distribution.
We don't know when to expect this one, but we do have an idea of what it's going to be about. The logline (per Deadline) states: "No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick — and escape death itself?" The logline also confirms the involvement of Scott's superheroine wife Big Barda, who appears alongside him in the first promotional still from the series, pictured above. Apparently, something goes "horribly wrong" for the couple and threatens their cozy existence on Earth.
We'll have to wait for further confirmation from James Gunn and/or Peter Safran regarding where this show will sit in terms of DCU canon. It's a co-production between Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, though there's been no word from the latter on whether or not this show will be linked to its main franchise. For the time being, mark this one under maybe.