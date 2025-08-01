Every DC Universe Movie And TV Show Happening After Superman

Next up to bat film wise is Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock). Viewers already got to meet Kara thanks to a post-credits scene in "Superman," where the titular hero (David Corenswet) learns that his cousin has been partying on a red sun planet (where their kind can get drunk) after she arrives at the Fortress of Solitude to collect her dog. Apparently she goes off on her own to have fun quite often, leaving Krypto in Clark's care. We know what you're thinking: Wait, Supergirl is a party girl now? Let us explain.

"Supergirl" will be derived from the comic series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" and will feature an unsure Kara taking on the mantle of heroine-hood. In the source material, she is indeed a party girl who's leery of the whole superheroine scene, but she finds herself wrapped up in the vengeance mission of Ruthye Marye Knoll (to be played by Eve Ridley in the film), who's looking to get even with the people who destroyed her home planet. Matthias Schoenaerts will play Krem of the Yellow Hills, the arc's bad guy, and Jason Momoa will appear as Lobo, who almost featured in the original comic but was cut.

James Gunn told Deadline that this won't be your mother's Supergirl. "In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore, she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." Ana Nogueira wrote the script, with Craig Gillespie directing. The movie has completed filming and will be released on June 26, 2026.