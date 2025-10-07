12 Best TV Shows Like The Terminal List
Military action, international espionage, conspiracy thrills — the Chris Pratt-led Amazon show "The Terminal List" has it all. The series delivers an explosive story that keeps eyes glued to the screen. "The Terminal List" puts Pratt into the role of Lieutenant Commander James Reece, a US Navy SEAL who worked overseas in Syria on a mission that left his entire team dead.
After Reece returns from active duty, struggling to work past the trauma he endured, he begins suffering strange symptoms that lead him to one conclusion: He can't trust his own memory of what happened, and he could be more deeply involved in a sinister conspiracy. When his wife and child are killed, he embarks on a new mission to discover what really happened.
It's pure run-and-gun entertainment, and gritty enough that many have wondered if "The Terminal List" is based on a true story. It got a spin-off prequel series in 2025, "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," which follows Taylor Kitsch's character Ben Edwards. But if you've finished them both and want something new to sink your teeth into, you're in luck, because we've compiled a list of 12 shows you should watch next.
The Punisher
The world of superheroes might not be the first place you'd think to look for a show like "The Terminal List," but Christ Pratt plays one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so why not? And it's not like Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, is really a traditional costumed hero, either. Instead, he's a gun-toting former military man on a mission to wipe out the worst criminals in New York City. The series, which ran on Netflix for two seasons, involves a conspiracy like the one that drives "The Terminal List," and that's not where the similarities end.
Jon Bernthal was never the same after starring in "The Walking Dead," where he learned how to play an anti-hero to perfection. He uses those skills to deliver a tour-de-force performance as a man fueled by vengeance after he returns home from war — only to have his family murdered. In Season 1 of the series, Castle is already being hunted by the Department of Homeland Security for a series of vicious mafia killings. Dina Madani (Amber Rose Rivah), head of the Punisher Task Force, wants Castle alive because she believes he may have information regarding a conspiracy that killed her former partner.
A fast-paced, no-holds-barred rollercoaster ride, "The Punisher" contains some of the best adrenaline-pumping action you'll find on the small screen. Like "The Terminal List," this is a visceral and raw vigilante series about a man on a mission to hunt down his enemies and get to the truth.
Treason
In "The Terminal List," James Reece goes rogue to get to the bottom of a conspiracy. But what happens when the person behind a conspiracy isn't a soldier, but is instead a powerful figure in a foreign nation's intelligence agency? You'll find out in the 2022 Netflix thriller "Treason," which stars Charlie Cox as MI6 officer Adam Lawrence. The British series comes from the mind of Matt Charman, who co-wrote Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies," one of the best spy movies of all time.
The conspiracy in "Treason" is different from the one in "The Terminal List," but no less disturbing. Lawrence, the deputy chief of MI6, is promoted to the top job when his boss dies under mysterious circumstances. At first, it seems like a huge, if tragic, opportunity, but he quickly learns that his promotion was orchestrated by Kara Yusova (Olga Kurylenko), a former lover who is an agent of the SVR, the counterpart of Britain's MI6 in Russia. Adam finds himself between a rock and a hard place as his questionable past comes back to haunt him. He starts fearing for his career, his life, and his nation's security.
More of a miniseries with just five installments, "Treason" is a riveting conspiracy thriller. Fans of "The Terminal List" will enjoy the show for its gripping intensity and its eye-popping ending.
Jack Ryan
When it comes to shows that showcase military special ops, there's few better than Amazon's "Jack Ryan," based on characters from author Tom Clancy's Ryanverse. The role of Ryan has been played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine in the past. Here, John Krasinski takes on the mantle of the titular CIA analyst.
The Amazon series follows Ryan as he uses his expertise to track terrorist activity around the world. He works under the command of Admiral James Greer (Wendell Pierce), and their first target is a madman named Mousa bin Suleiman (Ali Suliman). Seeking to establish a new ruling power in Syria, the terrorist develops a biological weapon that could wipe out millions.
A first-rate espionage action series, "Jack Ryan" contains some intense scenes that were hard to film. There's a lot here that fans of "The Terminal List" will love: With a dedicated, unflappable protagonist fighting for what's right, you'll find a lot in common between the two heroes. And, like Pratt, Krasinski proves himself a capable, dramatic action star after years of headlining a workplace comedy.
Homeland
"Homeland" stars former teen idol Claire Danes alongside an impressive ensemble cast that includes Mandy Patinkin, Damian Lewis, and respected British thespian Rupert Friend, who played The Grand Inquisitor in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Like "The Terminal List," it follows a protagonist on a mission to stop a conspiracy, and one that only she seems capable of unraveling.
Danes is fantastic as hardened CIA agent Carrie Mathison, who is part of a special counterterrorism unit under the direction of Saul Berenson (Patinkin). Her current obsession is Nicholas Brody (Lewis), a former soldier who was held captive for nearly a decade by Al-Qaeda. As he returns home and pursues a career in politics, Mathison comes to believe that Brody may be compromised: Her theory is that he was secretly radicalized by the terrorist group during his detention. Determined to prove her case, Mathison must defy orders to get to the truth.
A gripping espionage series with plenty of blood-pumping action, this is prestige television. The "Homeland" timeline takes a lot of unexpected twists and turns that will keep you guessing, with the show reinventing itself on several occasions to keep things fresh. "Homeland" ran for eight seasons and might have gone on for even longer had it not been for some changes behind the scenes (here's the real reason "Homeland" ended).
The Night Agent
In "The Terminal List," James Reece finds himself all alone on a mission to untangle a conspiracy that has left him unsure of the truth. A similar story plays out in "The Night Agent," another spy series where one man is all that stands between chaos and order on the global stage. This Netflix thriller comes from Shawn Ryan, the man behind the critically acclaimed 2000s cop show "The Shield." It stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who mans an emergency phone at the White House overnight as part of the Night Action Program.
Sutherland and those like him serve the needs of various American spy agencies, helping undercover operatives around the world. Essentially, if a deep cover agent lands in hot water and has nowhere else to turn, Sutherland is there to help. But when he learns that there's a potential traitor in his midst who could be compromising agent identities, he finds himself their next target. At the same time, he's also working to protect a powerful woman whose family was the target of an insidious killer.
Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, "The Night Agent" is full of breakneck action while still being character driven, a deft mix that fans of "The Terminal List" are sure to appreciate. According to Gabriel Basso, it's the escapism that makes "The Night Agent" so successful, and we agree: Filming locations for this globetrotting adventure include Thailand and Turkey, with some key moments from Season 3 shot in Istanbul.
Treadstone
If we were recommending movies to watch after "The Terminal List," we would point you in the direction of "The Bourne Identity," another thriller about an elite soldier who struggles with his memory. But since we're talking about TV shows, the next best choice is the "Bourne" spin-off "Treadstone." It only lasted for a single season, but that just means it's an easily digestible series that you can finish in a few sittings — perfect for a weekend watch.
"Treadstone" focuses on the titular elite black ops unit of the CIA, and the agents — like Jason Bourne — who are manipulated into becoming living weapons in the world of high-stakes espionage. They are often brainwashed, given extraordinary abilities, and serve as sleeper agents until their activation for various missions around the globe. The series explores the origins of the Treadstone program in the 1970s with a focus on a mission in East Berlin during the peak years of the Cold War that has a connection to a new operation in the present day.
Though "The Bourne Identity" might be a better match for "The Terminal List" story-wise, "Treadstone" has the same sense of suspense and mystery, with government agents being used for top-secret missions. And with all the same rapid-fire action and gripping drama as the "Bourne" movies (which we've ranked from worst to best), it will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Lioness
Prolific TV producer Taylor Sheridan is best known for the "Yellowstone" universe, but there's more to him than just Westerns. In 2024, Sheridan dropped a series starring Chris Pratt's "Guardians of the Galaxy" co-star Zoe Saldana, one that will no doubt appeal to fans of "The Terminal List." It's called "Lioness," and it takes place in the deserts of the Middle East, where an elite unit of female soldiers has been recruited for what is dubbed the Lioness Program. Their purpose? To be trained as undercover agents who will infiltrate terrorist organizations in the region to gather intelligence on some of the world's worst international criminals.
The series' focus is on a new recruit named Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), who leaves her struggles on the street to join the Lioness program under the command of Joe McNamara (Zoe Saldaña) and do her part in the War on Terror. With the help of her team, Manuelos' assignment is to get close to the daughter of a terrorist leader. From the military action and the sinister spy stories to the terrorist plots uncovered by the team, "Lioness" will raise your hair and turn your knuckles white with tension, just like "The Terminal List." And with two seasons and more on the way, there's no better time to start watching it.
Countdown
Not every show like "The Terminal List" will involve a soldier or a government-sponsored super spy. In the case of the Amazon series "Countdown," it's an officer in the LAPD, who, like James Reece, must get to the bottom of a conspiracy on his doorstep. The series comes from Derek Haas, the co-creator of the "One Chicago" shows. His latest offering is led by "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles, who stars as a US Army Ranger-turned-cop on the trail of a killer.
"Countdown" kicks off with the highly publicized murder of a Department of Homeland Security officer in Los Angeles. Members of the LAPD and other government agencies come together to form a special task force to track down the person responsible, with Detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) taking the lead. But Meachum is facing his own problems: He's been diagnosed with a fatal condition and doesn't have long to live. As a result, he's willing to go further than most, stretching the boundaries of the law to see justice done while he still can. As his investigation proceeds, he realizes that there's something much more sinister going on than a simple murder.
With an audience score much higher than its critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Countdown" has proven divisive. However, that's not always the be all and end all — after all, there are some movies with 0% Rotten Tomatoes scores that are actually worth watching. If you're a fan of "The Terminal List," then there's a good chance you'll get a kick out of "Countdown," which boasts a similar mix of high drama and thrilling action.
Rabbit Hole
The Paramount+ series "Rabbit Hole" is the show to watch if you love the cloak and dagger elements of "The Terminal List." Like the Chris Pratt series, it revolves around a man who begins to question the goings-on around him, and, after a shocking murder, finds himself at the center of a vast conspiracy. The series stars Kiefer Sutherland, who has plenty of experience in this kind of thing, having previously fought terrorists in "24" and "Designated Survivor."
Sutherland plays John Weir, a corporate consultant who helps big businesses navigate crises, but his job isn't exactly what it sounds like based on that dry description. Because, according to FBI agent Jo Madi (Enid Graham), Weir is really a corporate espionage agent, a man who works behind the scenes to sabotage rival companies while making off with millions. After his latest covert operation, a man is left dead, and Weir is fingered as the likely culprit. After Weir goes on the run, determined to clear his name, he uncovers a conspiracy that goes all the way to the top — and could threaten the global order itself.
Though "Rabbit Hole" didn't last beyond its first season, critics hailed it as a worthy successor to Sutherland's previous conspiracy thrillers. Fans of "The Terminal List" will appreciate it for its many twists and turns, its gun-running action, and its jaw-dropping conclusion.
The Agency
Part of the drama in "The Terminal List" comes from the difficulty that James Reece has when it comes to re-assimilating after serving abroad and how his mission continues to follow him once he returns. That's the focus of "The Agency," a series adapted from the French hit "The Bureau," which was inspired by the accounts of real-life espionage agents. The action is centered around the CIA, and in particular an agent nicknamed Martian, played by Michael Fassbender.
Martian has been operating undercover in Ethiopia on assignment for more than half a decade. While there, he's built an entire life for himself under an assumed identity and fallen in love with a Sudanese activist and researcher named Sam (Jodie Turner-Smith). His relationship with Sam is in full swing when Martian is abruptly called back to the CIA's London office by his superiors. Deputy Station Chief Henry Ogletree (Jeffrey Wright) isn't thrilled when he's reluctant to leave his life behind to come home, and when Sam re-emerges after Martian has returned, it threatens everything.
It's a story that's more about the personal implications of spycraft and intelligence work than high-stakes action, but "The Agency" is still a stylish thriller series that feels like a big screen movie. Reviewing "The Agency" for RogerEbert.com, critic Brian Tallerico said that "we haven't seen [a spy show] that balances the complexity of the world of espionage with the humanity of the people who hold it together in quite some time."
Echo 3
"The Terminal List" features flashbacks to James Reece's military missions, and if that's a big attention grabber for you, you'll want to check out "Echo 3," an Apple TV+ series starring Jessica Ann Collins, Luke Evans, and Temuera Morrison. The story revolves around a researcher who goes missing and the series follows a commando mission to rescue her that leads to the discovery that she may have been unwittingly involved in something much more than scientific research.
That scientist is Amber Chesborough (Collins), and she's working on a study of psychedelic drugs and their potential for use in treating substance addictions. Working in Colombia, Chesborough is abducted by a militant group, and though some might believe she was simply the target of a random attack, her husband, Eric "Prince" Haas, isn't so sure. It just so happens that Prince is a member of the US Army's elite Delta Force unit, and, with the help of Amber's brother (Luke Evans) — another Delta Force operative — they mount a daring rescue mission.
"Echo 3" was created by Mark Boal, writer of the critically acclaimed films "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," so you know what you're getting. It's the perfect show if you're looking for the same kind of military action that makes "The Terminal List" so gripping. "Tough, tense, and thoughtful, this is a deeply grown-up thriller," said Empire, while Paste called it "a rare show that manages to balance riveting action with an almost poetic rhythm."
The Recruit
At the heart of "The Terminal List" is the story of a man swept up in a conflict that is well beyond the scope he's prepared for. Similarly, the globetrotting action in the Netflix series "The Recruit" follows an intelligence agency employee who finds himself in over his head when he gets caught up in a geopolitical conflict that is far more complicated than anything he's trained for.
Though set against the backdrop of the CIA's international operations, "The Recruit" doesn't follow a hardened undercover agent, but a lawyer for the Central Intelligence Agency. His name is Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), and he's only just arrived on the job after graduating from law school. On one of his very first assignments, he finds himself the target of an extortion plot by an undercover asset who has a long history with the CIA, and she quickly pulls him into a conflict that has global implications.
Exciting, fast-paced, and brimming with slick action, "The Recruit" was well-received by both critics and general audiences. Season 2 did even better than the first outing, scoring an impressive 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a must-watch for fans of "The Terminal List," particularly those who like South Korea, where much of the action in Season 2 takes place.