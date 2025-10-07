12 Best TV Shows Like The Terminal List

Military action, international espionage, conspiracy thrills — the Chris Pratt-led Amazon show "The Terminal List" has it all. The series delivers an explosive story that keeps eyes glued to the screen. "The Terminal List" puts Pratt into the role of Lieutenant Commander James Reece, a US Navy SEAL who worked overseas in Syria on a mission that left his entire team dead.

After Reece returns from active duty, struggling to work past the trauma he endured, he begins suffering strange symptoms that lead him to one conclusion: He can't trust his own memory of what happened, and he could be more deeply involved in a sinister conspiracy. When his wife and child are killed, he embarks on a new mission to discover what really happened.

It's pure run-and-gun entertainment, and gritty enough that many have wondered if "The Terminal List" is based on a true story. It got a spin-off prequel series in 2025, "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," which follows Taylor Kitsch's character Ben Edwards. But if you've finished them both and want something new to sink your teeth into, you're in luck, because we've compiled a list of 12 shows you should watch next.