How Many One Chicago Shows Are There In Total?

Created by Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, and Michael Brandt over a decade ago, the "One Chicago" franchise has cemented its status as a powerhouse for NBC, with over 600 episodes and 30 seasons available for fans to enjoy. But how many shows make up one of the small screen's most popular shared universes?

There are a total of four shows from "One Chicago." Starting things off in 2012 was "Chicago Fire," which has 11 seasons that follow the brave firefighters and paramedics from Firehouse 51. "Chicago P.D." came next, debuting in a backdoor pilot from Season 1, Episode 23, "Let Her Go." The first spinoff from the franchise chronicling the efforts of the Windy City's cops from the 21st District would kick off in 2014 and has gone on to release 10 seasons.

The shared universe would continue to expand with "Chicago Med" in another "Chicago Fire" backdoor pilot in Season 3, Episode 19, "I Am the Apocalypse," before its first full entry premiered in 2015. The second offshoot centers on the nurses, doctors, and other personnel from the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and has prescribed home audiences with eight seasons so far. "Chicago Justice" is the fourth series, which first arrived in the "Chicago P.D." episode "Justice." The third spinoff revolved around the lives of the legal professionals working out of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. The first season debuted in 2017, but the series was eventually canceled. The three remaining series were renewed in April, meaning most of "One Chicago" will continue.

Throughout the years, numerous crossovers have occurred between these shows, though not everyone shares the same enthusiasm when the worlds of the "One Chicago" universe collide.