The Untold Truth Of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

John Krasinski famously told Variety that Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is America's James Bond without all of the hanky-panky. While he might not be shaking and stirring like 007 between the sheets, there's no disputing the everyday action man quality of Ryan, who once and for all proves that not all heroes wear capes. Some only require their brains — okay, maybe a little brawn helps too.

By signing up for "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" on Prime Video, Krasinski joined an elite list of actors, such as Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Alec Baldwin, who have portrayed the character on screen. Considering he had four seasons in the role and the series holds a generally positive sentiment among critics and fans, it isn't a stretch to call Krasinski the definitive version of the character — at least for a generation. Yet he wasn't alone in bringing the latest installment in the Ryanverse to life, as the likes of Wendell Pierce's James Greer and Michael Kelly's Mike November all played their respective parts in enhancing the show.

Now is as good a time as any to revisit the top-secret history of the show and find out how this action-packed series came to be. From its long production journey to the controversial selection of a beloved sitcom star as the series lead, let's uncover the untold story of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."