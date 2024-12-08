The 15 Best Spy Movies Of All Time

Movies about spies who save the world have been among the most popular with the public since Alfred Hitchcock released "The 39 Steps" in 1935. That film is considered to be the first entry into the genre, and it would be followed by more exceptional movies and some long-lasting pop culture icons.

Think of how spy movies would look without the likes of James Bond, Ethan Hunt, or Jack Ryan. These series pushed the spy genre to new heights, and while many of them are excellent, they aren't necessarily the best the genre has to offer. There are numerous if not dozens of one-off films about specific espionage operations and events that stand apart from tentpole franchises.

While every movie fan has their favorites, some films are objectively better than others. Each of the spy movies detailed below are some of the most exceptional ever made, and they were chosen based on an aggregate score of their Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDb ratings.