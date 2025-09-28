Tragic Details About Alan Ritchson

Looking at Alan Ritchson today, it's easy to assume he would have been the jock in high school who could shove a band geek into their locker using only his pinky. However, it turns out Ritchson was actually on the receiving end of bullying growing up. He wasn't always built like a brick house, and told The Wall Street Journal that he was actually a shy, nerdy kid in high school: "Early on, I wasn't physically built the way I am now, and I loved expressing myself through music, singing and in-line skating. Not ideal for a guy in an area where all the dudes wore mullets and pulled up to school in four-wheelers."

Ritchson was a late bloomer when it came to getting a more manly physique. He apparently didn't get body hair until later in life compared to his peers, and he recalled one incident of getting teased in the cafeteria for wearing shorts and not having any hair on his legs. To deter any wannabe bullies, he started going to the gym — a lot. It clearly worked, as he got voted "Best Physique" in his senior year.

And Ritchson's experiences with bullying had a very odd coda. Years after graduating high school, he ran into one of his former bullies. As Ritchson explained, "He wanted a selfie. I was happy to oblige, but it felt strange. He forgot what he did, but I didn't. I still don't like wearing shorts." Ritchson has become famous for his muscular physique, but the reason why he felt he needed it was a heartbreaking one.