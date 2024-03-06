Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Lost A Huge Marvel Role For A Good Reason

Alan Ritchson might now be a household name due to his work on Amazon's "Reacher" series, but the actor's popularity could have exploded years ago when he nearly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its earliest days as Thor — but he didn't impress during his audition.

In an interview with Men's Health magazine, Ritchson discussed breaking out as a star in his 40s. Despite an extensive resume, including roles in "Blue Mountain State," "Titans," and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," Ritchson's career didn't reach its current high point until nearly two decades of working in Hollywood. However, according to Ritchson, he missed out on the major role of Thor in "Thor" because he didn't give his best during his audition: "I didn't take it seriously," Ritchson told Men's Health. "I was like, 'They'll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting.'"

Ultimately, the role of Thor went to the little-known (at the time) Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who has starred in four "Thor" films and multiple "Avengers" installments and springboarded his success in the MCU into becoming an A-list actor. However, despite losing out on the role, Ritchson is firmly entrenched in the world of capes and superheroes.