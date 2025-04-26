Alan Ritchson's American Idol Audition Is A Must-Watch For Reacher Fans

With his reality show days firmly behind him, Alan Ritchson soon started landing Hollywood roles that had nothing to do with belting out melodies — which is interesting, because he'd rejected a musical career path back in college. He'd apparently received multiple scholarship offers to a variety of universities to polish his singing voice but found the process of musical higher education ludicrous.

Reflecting on those days during a Wired Autocomplete Interview – where he also admitted he almost didn't take on the role of Jack Reacher because he wasn't the producer's first choice – he recalled scoffing at the concept of being taught to sing. "You're going to teach somebody how to sing? If you sing, you sing," he said. "I'm not going to learn anything from you." He admitted that the limited salaries and constricted living situations of theatrical and Broadway actors were not inspiring to him. That led him to modeling, then acting. After scoring a gig as a mocap actor for "Beowulf," he began to realize that this type of performing might be more his speed — plus, the odds were that he'd make more money as an actor.

Soon after his failed "American Idol" audition, Ritchson landed his first major role playing Arthur Curry, the fish-loving Aquaman, on "Smallville." He then spent three seasons as the bullying Thad Castle in "Blue Mountain State" and later reprised the role in "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland." Ritchson also played cold and calculating Gloss in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and voiced the fiery Raphael in Michael Bay's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle" duology. Before landing the role of Jack Reacher, he played Hank Hall, aka Hawk, in "Titans," Aimes in "Fast X," Anders in "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," and Arthur in "Blood Drive." This variety of roles included a lot of action-driven parts, which would give him the chance to learn how to properly condition his body for other high-octane roles, preparing him to do things like gain weight to play "Reacher."