The Two DC Superheroes You Likely Forgot Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Played

He may be best known as Jack Reacher on the Prime Video series "Reacher," but Alan Ritchson has had a fascinating career that ranges from a must-watch "American Idol" audition to parts in franchise films like "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "Fast X." But long before he was known as an action hero, Ritchson played a superhero — in fact, he played two, with the first being Aquaman on the hit Superman prequel series "Smallville."

During the show's fifth season, Ritchson arrived in Smallville as Arthur "A.C." Curry, a University of Miami student who aids Clark Kent (Tom Welling) in saving the environment from LuthorCorp in the episode "Aqua." Ritchson returned to "Smallville" three times, first in the show's sixth-season spectacular "Justice" (which united various Justice League members), and then in Season 8's "Odyssey" and Season 10's "Patriot." As the first actor to play Aquaman in a live-action capacity, Ritchson set the stage for the hero's future adaptations and proved once and for all that A.C. didn't have to be the butt of every fish joke.

But Aquaman isn't the only DC hero that Ritchson has tackled. In 2018, he returned to the world of superheroes for the DC Universe/HBO Max series "Titans," where he played Hank Hall, aka Hawk. For three seasons, Hawk and his partner Dove (Minka Kelly) worked alongside the Titans as new threats continued to emerge. Unfortunately, the hero was killed off in the show's third season. But in a happy twist of fate, Hawk is later seen helping lost souls in the afterlife, having been reunited with the original Dove, his deceased half-brother Don (Elliot Knight).