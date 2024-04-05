Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Wants To Play Batman For One Key Reason
Alan Ritchson has nothing but love for Batman, a character he hopes to play one day. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Reacher" star gushed about the DC hero and why he's so eager to don the cape and cowl. "I would love to play Batman [...] I want to be Bruce Wayne!" Ritchson exclaimed, adding, "Here's the thing about Batman, [do] you know what his superpower is? Intelligence. He's the smartest superhero there is, he's inventive and has all the gadgets and stuff, but he's [just] super smart."
While it remains to be seen if Ritchson ever gets an appointment as Batman, his reasoning for wanting to play the character is sound. Arguably one of the smartest characters in superhero comics history, The Dark Knight stands out because his intellect makes up for the fact that he can't fly or shoot lasers out of his eyes. In a way, Batman and Jack Reacher are alike, as both are methodical and always plotting, thinking one step ahead of their enemies.
Nearly two decades after starting out in Hollywood, Ritchson is finally getting his dues with "Reacher," the Prime Video series that has turned him into a sensation. Based on author Lee Child's character, "Reacher" has opened up plenty of opportunities for the actor. Could his clout also open up doors to the DC universe? Maybe.
Alan Ritchson could get a chance to play Batman
Starring in "Reacher" has done nothing but open up Alan Ritchson's career. Following the series' initial success, Ritchson stole the show as a new member of the Fast Fam in 2023's "Fast X." The actor now has a key role in Guy Ritchie's spy flick "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," which co-stars former Superman actor Henry Cavill. As "Reacher" continues to explode in popularity on Prime Video, it will be interesting to see if Ritchson can next land a superhero movie. He actually came close years ago: the "Reacher" star auditioned for and lost the huge Marvel role of Thor, which no doubt must have stung back then.
Seeing as James Gunn is rebooting the DC franchise with the upcoming "Superman," it's possible that Ritchson could seek out the role of Batman. Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" films will remain self-contained, but Gunn is set to introduce a new Caped Crusader in Andy Muschietti's "Batman: The Brave and Bold." That film is supposed to feature an older Bruce Wayne, which would be perfect for Ritchson, as the actor is in his early 40s. While Ritchson isn't officially in the running as the DC hero, it's possible that his nuanced reasoning for wanting to play the Dark Knight will compel Gunn and Muschietti to give him a call.