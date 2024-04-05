Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Wants To Play Batman For One Key Reason

Alan Ritchson has nothing but love for Batman, a character he hopes to play one day. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Reacher" star gushed about the DC hero and why he's so eager to don the cape and cowl. "I would love to play Batman [...] I want to be Bruce Wayne!" Ritchson exclaimed, adding, "Here's the thing about Batman, [do] you know what his superpower is? Intelligence. He's the smartest superhero there is, he's inventive and has all the gadgets and stuff, but he's [just] super smart."

While it remains to be seen if Ritchson ever gets an appointment as Batman, his reasoning for wanting to play the character is sound. Arguably one of the smartest characters in superhero comics history, The Dark Knight stands out because his intellect makes up for the fact that he can't fly or shoot lasers out of his eyes. In a way, Batman and Jack Reacher are alike, as both are methodical and always plotting, thinking one step ahead of their enemies.

Nearly two decades after starting out in Hollywood, Ritchson is finally getting his dues with "Reacher," the Prime Video series that has turned him into a sensation. Based on author Lee Child's character, "Reacher" has opened up plenty of opportunities for the actor. Could his clout also open up doors to the DC universe? Maybe.