How The Fantastic Four: First Steps Characters Should Really Look

Pedro Pascal definitely put in the work to get ripped for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" as Mister Fantastic, aka Reed Richards. He has the superhero body, but how does he shape up against how Reed usually looks? Looking at the costume, "First Steps" already sets Reed apart from his teammates by not giving him a white collar. Instead, it's blue to blend in with the rest of his outfit. In the comics, Reed (and, usually, the other Fantastic Four members) have black collars.

It is nice to see how everything else in the team's superhero outfits is pretty much the same, especially the "4" logo on the chest. Pascal also has white hair on the sides of his head, just like Reed famously has in virtually all of his adaptations. The only major difference is that Pascal's hair is probably a shade darker than Reed's, a slightly deeper color than the light brown we've seen before.

Accuracy Man's Score: 7/10 — Pascal's version of Reed Richards stands apart from his teammates without a white collar. Instead, he has a blue turtleneck, which was certainly popular in the 1960s, so while it's appropriate for the setting, it's not quite accurate to those early comics. What matters more than anything is getting Reed's personality right as one of the smartest men in the universe who cares deeply for his family. In that regard, Pascal knocked it out of the park.