What Fantastic Four's Thing Looks Like Under The Stone (Warning: It's Gross)

Upon being exposed to cosmic radiation during a mission to space, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm are changed forever. The members of Marvel's First Family develop powers that turn them from everyday folk to full-on superheroes, known collectively as the Fantastic Four. Unfortunately, while Reed, Sue, and Johnny are all able to deactivate their powers at will to take on an inconspicuous appearance, Ben, dubbed the Thing, isn't so lucky. The radiation gives his skin a rocky texture that he can't simply turn off. While this does make him incredibly durable, he's not invincible, considering there's a point where the rock layer ends.

Marvel Comics has revealed what lies beneath Ben's rocky exterior. The first time comes during a clash with Wolverine in the pages of 1993's "Fantastic Four" #347, with the X-Men staple taking a hard swipe at Thing's face with his adamantium claws. The blow gives way to Thing's rocky-looking pink flesh underneath, which is tweaked a bit during his next rock-breaking battle. In 2018's "Fantastic Four" #13, Thing locks up with the Hulk and again loses a sizable chunk of rock from his face. Again, pinkish flesh is underneath, though this time around, it takes on a much smoother and inflamed appearance.

The Thing's skin beneath the rock may be a bit hard to look at, but at least his overall mutation comes with some positives.