The Only Franklin Richards Explainer You Need Before Fantastic Four: First Steps

The first trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" sparked rumors that Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) would be pregnant with Franklin Richards in the superteam's first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather than making fans wait to see if this was the case, the "Fantastic Four" marketing is now fully leaning into the fact that Franklin is, in fact, part of the movie. But before he was a baby in an MCU film, Franklin was one of the most powerful Marvel heroes of all time, so check out our Franklin Richards explainer video above to learn more about him before "First Steps" marches into theaters on July 25.

Franklin is the son of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm, but he's no ordinary child. From a young age, he exhibits several truly incredible powers, like telepathy and telekinesis, but that only scratches the surface. He can bend reality to his whim, meaning he can create new people, new planets, and even entire dimensions. In the comics, he's one of the few characters who's managed to defeat Galactus (Ralph Ineson), so it's possible that "First Steps" will involve him becoming an integral component for the team saving Earth from the mega-villain. Of course, that's only speculation at this point, since it's unclear how large of a role Franklin will play in the film.

Beyond his big screen debut, there's also the question as to how he'll factor in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," if he does at all. But we're getting ahead of ourselves — let's just take the MCU one step at a time.