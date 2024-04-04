Marvel Hasn't Had One Female Silver Surfer - It's Had A Couple
Julia Garner is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shalla-Bal, an alternate version of the classic Marvel character, the Silver Surfer. The news surprised some MCU fans who are only aware of the male hero who made his live-action debut in 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." But the concept of the Silver Surfer mantle belonging to a woman across the Multiverse isn't new, as there have been multiple female chromed-skin, board-riding heroes in the comics.
The first Silver Surfer made their Marvel Comics debut in "Fantastic Four" #48 (by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Joe Sinnott, and Artie Simek) in the "Coming of Galactus" storyline. Originally a man named Norin Radd from the planet Zenn-La, he agreed to become the herald of Galactus in exchange for saving his planet from the world-devouring entity. As Silver Surfer, he scouts planets for Galactus to eat to feed his hunger. However, upon encountering Earth and the Fantastic Four, Silver Surfer assists the team while breaking free from the villain and helps save the planet.
The Fantastic Four are coming to the MCU in a 2025 film directed by Matt Shakman with a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Bachrach-Moss as the Thing. Garner's Silver Surfer won't be Radd; it's a different take on the character — one of a few female versions who appear in the comics.
Shalla Bal became Silver Surfer alongside the original
The most recognizable female Silver Surfer (and the one Julia Garner will play on the big screen) is Shalla-Bal from "Earth X" (by Jim Krueger, Alex Ross, John Paul Leon, Melissa Edwards, and Todd Klein).
The original version of the character from Earth-616 debuted in "Silver Surfer" #1 (by Stan Lee, John Buscema, Joe Sinnott, Bill Everett, and Sam Rosen) as the empress of Zenn-La. She survives the potential destruction of her planet thanks to her lover Norrin Rad's agreement to become the herald of Galactus. In "Earth X," Shalla-Bal takes on the mantle of Silver Surfer alongside Radd in an alternate reality, as the two work for Galactus in his efforts to stop and feed on Celestials — who impregnated planets with their offspring — to avoid overpopulation and the end of the universe.
Shalla-Bal's Silver Surfer plays a small role in the series, fighting against the Celestials alongside Radd in the name of Galactus. However, her efforts are cut short when she dies after a beam of energy hits her. The tragic outcome leads to only one surviving Silver Surfer in the universe. So, how does that connect to Garner's portrayal of the character? Marvel could save the male Silver Surfer for when the Fantastic Four find themselves on Earth-616, so using Shalla-Bal allows them to tackle a "Coming of Galactus"-like story without Radd. But, it appears unlikely the "Earth X' Silver Surfer will have a similar storyline to her comic counterpart, as she seems only to be used in name and concept.
Juno's Silver Surfer is conntected to Hercules
In the alternate Marvel Universe of Earth-829, Hercules' granddaughter requested to become the Silver Surfer.
In "Hercules: Twilight of a God" (by Bob Layton, Ron Lim, Bob Layton, Deep 6, and Dave Sharpe), Hercules (and later Juno) fights to save the Andromeda Galaxy's potential destruction via a black hole threat caused by Galactus being enveloped in darkness. Hercules sacrifices himself using a white hole device to repair the galaxy, leading to Galactus' resurrection. When Galactus returns, he wants to change his ways by giving back to the universe. Juno, who spends the miniseries trying to save Hercules, offers her services as the herald of Galactus, to which he agrees. As the newly named Silver Surfer, Juno promises that Galactus will never destroy another civilized world again, carrying on her grandfather's mission for universal peace.
Outside of the "Hercules: Twilight of a God" comic, Juno's Silver Surfer hasn't made any other comic book appearances. In her brief stint, she showed the importance of compassion and sacrifice as one of the noblest people ever to take on the mantle of Galactus' herald. Perhaps that quality will be reflected in Julia Garner's live-action Silver Surfer, as the MCU is no stranger to combining different versions of heroes to make composites with stories, powers, and costumes drawn from alternate takes on characters.
Nova and Golden Oldie served similar roles
Nova and Golden Oldie are among the honorable mentions as female heroes who served Galactus but didn't outright become Silver Surfers.
Frankie Raye debuts in "Fantastic Four" #164 as a United Nations interpreter in a relationship with Johnny Storm. She has similar abilities to the Human Torch, with an accident involving chemicals giving her fiery powers. Ultimately, Nova volunteers to be the herald of Galactus and help the Devourer of Worlds locate uninhabited planets to feed on in exchange for saving Earth. Nova is the second most recognizable character to hold the title and has worked alongside Norrin Radd's Silver Surfer.
Golden Oldie is a much less serious herald of Galactus, coming from an alternate universe tale, "Marvel Team-Up" #137 (by Michael Carlin, Greg LaRocque, Mike Esposito, Bob Sharen, and Joe Rosen). In the story, Aunt May becomes Galactus' servant after he initially searches Earth for Franklin Richards. The comic features Galactus' hunger being satiated by Twinkies, including a scene where May, aka Golden Oldie, finds a planet made of the desert to feast on. Ultimately, the story turns out to be a dream.
Despite initial rumors, it's unlikely Julia Garner's Silver Surfer will pull from Nova or Golden Oldie's stories. But still, a female Silver Surfer's arrival in the MCU opens up significant storytelling potential and may expand Marvel lore in exciting and unexpected ways.