Marvel Hasn't Had One Female Silver Surfer - It's Had A Couple

Julia Garner is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shalla-Bal, an alternate version of the classic Marvel character, the Silver Surfer. The news surprised some MCU fans who are only aware of the male hero who made his live-action debut in 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." But the concept of the Silver Surfer mantle belonging to a woman across the Multiverse isn't new, as there have been multiple female chromed-skin, board-riding heroes in the comics.

The first Silver Surfer made their Marvel Comics debut in "Fantastic Four" #48 (by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Joe Sinnott, and Artie Simek) in the "Coming of Galactus" storyline. Originally a man named Norin Radd from the planet Zenn-La, he agreed to become the herald of Galactus in exchange for saving his planet from the world-devouring entity. As Silver Surfer, he scouts planets for Galactus to eat to feed his hunger. However, upon encountering Earth and the Fantastic Four, Silver Surfer assists the team while breaking free from the villain and helps save the planet.

The Fantastic Four are coming to the MCU in a 2025 film directed by Matt Shakman with a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Bachrach-Moss as the Thing. Garner's Silver Surfer won't be Radd; it's a different take on the character — one of a few female versions who appear in the comics.