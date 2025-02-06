10 Characters Who Single-Handedly Destroyed Galactus

Of all the threats in the Marvel Universe, almost all of them pale in comparison to Galactus, Devourer of Worlds. Galactus was once a scientist named Galan, who survived the death of his universe and was reborn as a cosmic being in the Marvel Universe. Galactus is a force of nature who travels around the Marvel Universe devouring worlds flush with life. To this end, he creates heralds to find new worlds to consume, though one herald, the Silver Surfer, defies him when he arrives to feast on Earth.

Throughout his time in the Marvel Universe, Galactus has gone through many changes, and he's fought just about every major superhero, earthbound or otherwise. He was first introduced in "Fantastic Four" #48-50, where he's stopped when Reed Richards threatens to destroy him with the Ultimate Nullifier. It's later revealed that Galactus must continue to consume worlds, or an even greater threat would be unleashed upon the multiverse. Because of this, Galactus is typically diverted instead of destroyed.

Heroes and villains have battled Galactus for decades in the comics, he's appeared in video games, and he'll debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe via 2025's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." While teams like the Fantastic Four and Avengers have fought Galactus several times, it's interesting to see which individuals went up against him. Each of the heroes detailed here fought Galactus with and without the help of others — and all managed to defeat him for a time.