15 Best TV Shows Like Riverdale

It started as a serious take on everyone's favorite jalopy-driving, guitar-strumming, girl-chasing redhead. Somewhere along the line, the adventures of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) turned into a campy, time-jumping, meme-spouting dramedy that was never afraid to make fun of itself. Some truly crazy stuff happened in "Riverdale," a show that managed to get teenagers and young adults to pay attention to the mostly kid-friendly "Archie" comic book series, recycling storylines straight from those very comics but giving them a more mature spin.

If you've made it all the way through the epic highs and lows of this beloved CW series and you want to start another series that feels like "Riverdale," Looper has got you covered. We've cooked up a list of stuff that offers similar vibes, from teen soap operas and prime-time dramedies to shows that might remind you of life in America's favorite hometown. Here are fifteen shows you should check out if you loved "Riverdale."