15 Best TV Shows Like Riverdale
It started as a serious take on everyone's favorite jalopy-driving, guitar-strumming, girl-chasing redhead. Somewhere along the line, the adventures of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) turned into a campy, time-jumping, meme-spouting dramedy that was never afraid to make fun of itself. Some truly crazy stuff happened in "Riverdale," a show that managed to get teenagers and young adults to pay attention to the mostly kid-friendly "Archie" comic book series, recycling storylines straight from those very comics but giving them a more mature spin.
If you've made it all the way through the epic highs and lows of this beloved CW series and you want to start another series that feels like "Riverdale," Looper has got you covered. We've cooked up a list of stuff that offers similar vibes, from teen soap operas and prime-time dramedies to shows that might remind you of life in America's favorite hometown. Here are fifteen shows you should check out if you loved "Riverdale."
Beverly Hills, 90210
It wasn't the first teen soap opera to hit TV screens, but "Beverly Hills, 90210" is among the first that come to mind whenever this subgenre crops up in conversation. "Riverdale" echoed many of this highly influential show's plotlines, mainly in its twisted triangles and quadrangles. And there's an added bonus for "Riverdale" fans: If you'd like to see what Luke Perry got up to before he was Fred Andrews, here he is in his breakout role as Dylan McKay.
McKay is the object of affection for Minnesota transplant Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty). Her twin brother Brandon (Jason Priestley) joins her in fish-out-of-water shenanigans as they cope with culture shock in their new California zip code. Also out and about in their high school are: Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth), Brenda's rival for Dylan; innocent girl Donna Martin (Tori Spelling); and the nerdy Andrea Zuckerman (Gabrielle Carteris). The group try to make it through their teenage years together while coping with all sorts of issues associated with that age group. If you were young yourself at the time, it's definitely worth a rewatch today: There are plenty of things you probably didn't notice in "Beverly Hills, 90210" as a teen.
Melrose Place
"Melrose Place" began life as a more grown-up version of "Beverly Hills, 90210," airing straight after it and existing in the same universe. It centers around a group of young professionals living in a California apartment complex. The story is relatively grounded to begin with, but then Amanda (Heather Locklear) arrives and the camp sets in. By the time Kimberly (Marcia Cross) peels off her wig while laughing manically, the wackiness has been fully embraced, and lovers of "Riverdale" will eat it all up.
Years pass by and lives intermesh. There are affairs, scandals, murders, interrupted weddings, and faked deaths. While it's a bit of a commitment (there's over 220 episodes spanning seven seasons to get stuck into) and sometimes too soapy for words, it's very easy to love this '90's throwback. If you're looking for something a bit more manageable, you could try the revival that made it to The CW and lasted for a single season, but, as is usually the case, the original is better.
One Tree Hill
A show about life in high school for a basketball-playing group of teens, "One Tree Hill" became one of The CW's premiere teen drama shows before its conclusion in 2012. While the dramatics are initially more well-grounded, the show isn't afraid to get campy now and again. This will quickly become a favorite for anyone who likes dramas about sports, which "Riverdale," with its basketball, cheerleading, and football subplots often resembles. There are some scenes in "One Tree Hill" that have not aged well, but it's still bound to be a slam dunk for "Riverdale" fans.
The show takes place in the fictional North Carolina town of Tree Hill and revolves around the fraught relationship between half-brothers Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) and Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray). They feud over their positions on their high school's basketball team, with Nathan as the team captain and Lucas as the new upstart making moves on the court. The boys also end up fighting over Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton), Nate's girl who Lucas is crushing on. Their father, Dan Scott (Paul Johansson), copes with his choice to leave Lucas' mother for Nathan's and becomes the subject of one of the most infamous TV scenes of all time when a drugged dog eats the heart that was about to be transplanted into his chest. It's a moment that even "Riverdale" fans won't believe.
Pretty Little Liars
For many, "Riverdale" filled the gap left by "Pretty Little Liars," which came to an end the same year that "Riverdale" started. "Pretty Little Liars" started life as a series of young adult novels and soon became one of Freeform's most expansive franchises. This murder-laden teen mystery drama series revolves around a clique in crisis, as the center of their world — Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) — has disappeared suddenly. Three years after Alison vanished, Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) begin receiving notes from someone named "A."
The mysterious "A" begins to blackmail the teens with the information they have — including things the group only shared with Alison — and accuses them of harming Alison. The reformed clique then begins looking into what happened (who killed Alison in "Pretty Little Liars" was a hot question when the show was airing), trying to figure out if she's actually still alive. It's a sprawling journey with twists and turns, one that will no doubt have "Riverdale" fans hooked.
Dawson's Creek
Another OG teen drama, "Dawson's Creek" is a seminal, moody show about life in a tiny coastal town. It follows budding filmmaker Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek). He's had a lifelong crush on his neighbor, Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), who fails to see Dawson as more than a buddy. Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) is Dawson's outgoing best friend, the opposite of Dawson, who is introspective and serious. The trio form a major triangle, but everything changes when Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams) moves to town.
Audiences have compared the central tangle in "Dawson's Creek" to the eternal quadrangle between Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Reggie in "Riverdale," noting that the shows have a similar DNA. There's even an unfortunate plotline where Pacey has a sexual liaison with a teacher, a moment echoed uncomfortably in Archie and Geraldine Grundy's (Sarah Habel) assignation when Archie was a sophomore. The similarities go beyond these problematic plot lines: From the straight-laced girl-next-door type falling for the rebellious loner, to an experienced city girl landing in a small town and causing havoc, "Dawson's Creek" and "Riverdale" are eerily similar.
Degrassi: The Next Generation
The "Degrassi" franchise dates back to the 1970s and has had multiple entries, all of which follow a group of Canadian teens at the titular high school. We've added "Degrassi: The Next Generation" to this list since it's the closest in feeling to "Riverdale," matching it for drama. It's not as wild and wacky as "Riverdale," but the vibes are similar. In fact, fans of "Degrassi" have pointed out how the shows have a lot of crossover on Reddit, particularly when it comes to Jughead and Eli (Munro Chambers).
"Just started watching 'Riverdale' recently, have totally fallen for Jughead and believe it's because he reminds me so much of Eli," u/RaceOpposite wrote. "What's crazy is that Munro Chambers and Cole Sprouse both have twins, I swear they could be quintuplets!" Others were quick to agree, noting that the similarities go way beyond just Jughead and Eli. "I made comparisons to this a while ago! Betty-Emma Jughead-Sean Veronica-Manny Archie-Craig," added u/innocentsubterfuge. This is where rap superstar Drake got his big break, playing basketball hotshot Jimmy Brooks.
Desperate Housewives
High heels, loose morals, and hot gossip — that was life on Wisteria Lane during all eight seasons of "Desperate Housewives." Did we mention the death? Because that's what initially draws all of the women who live in this cul de sac together: The suicide of Mary Alice Young (Brenda Strong). She serves as the narrator and omniscient witness of this hit show, which ticks a lot of a boxes for "Riverdale" fans, particularly older ones.
The series initially focuses on a handful of Wisteria Lane's residents. There's daffy divorcee Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher, who played one of Jerry's love interests on "Seinfeld"), the overworked Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), the tightly-wound Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), and trophy wife Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria). Other ladies come and go from the neighborhood, but this foursome will live, love, and lose together over the course of the series. If you like campy, wild antics and a whole lot of dirty deeds, then this show is easy to get into and easy to follow.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Revenge
This delicious ABC drama will definitely appeal to anyone who loves Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and her ice-cold climb to power in "Riverdale." "Revenge" is about a girl going as far as she can to claim victory over those who took her family from her. Amanda Clarke (Emily VanCamp) is after the Grayson family in a big way. When she was a child, her father was framed for a horrendous crime he didn't commit. He was sentenced to life behind bars and Emily never saw him again before his death.
Reborn as Emily Thorne, she heads to the Hamptons — where the Graysons vacation — and begins to bring about the family's downfall. In later seasons, Emily tries to research the mystery of her mother's disappearance, copes with the fallout of being exposed in New York, and attempts to become a doyenne within its society once she succeeds in putting her lies behind her. It's riveting stuff and it's perfect for "Riverdale" lovers.
Euphoria
When it comes to modern teen dramas, it's hard to beat HBO's "Euphoria," which follows a group of high school students in the fictional California town of East Highland, California. It delves into themes like love, loss, and addiction in a way that few shows have done before. Fans are still waiting for "Euphoria" Season 3 at the time of this writing, but until then, the show's earlier seasons give new fans plenty to chew on. While it's more explicit than "Riverdale," older fans of the CW show will likely get a huge kick out of it.
It stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, who has just returned from rehab and is attempting to integrate back into high school life. She and Jules (Hunter Schafer) enter into a relationship, and they — along with their dramatic, imperfect, and sometimes wild friends — try their best to navigate a difficult period in their lives. Messy, awkward, and filled with shocking incidents that will make teenagers and adults shudder in equal amounts, "Euphoria" is definitely not for the very young or the very timid. But those who are here for the drama will take to this show like a duck to water.
The O.C.
For tons of teenagers in the 2000s, "The O.C." was appointment television. A fish-out-of-water story loaded with shocking and often OTT twists, it's perfect viewing for "Riverdale" fans. It's set in a world of familiar soapy joys that will please anyone who loves watching Archie and the gang do their thing (just be warned, the opening credits song will get stuck in your head and refuse to leave).
"The O.C." revolves around Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), a poor California teenager who is transported to the lap of luxury when his mother throws him out of the house. Ryan is taken in by his public defender, Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher), whose wife Kristen (Kelly Rowan) and dorky son Seth (Adam Brody) must adjust to this new normal. Ryan soon falls for out-of-his league rich girl Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton), who turns out to have problems of her own. Seth and Ryan subsequently grow up together, deal with bullies, and try to make it in California.
American Horror Story
This is a recommendation that only works for some seasons of "American Horror Story," the hit anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. "Riverdale" fans are likely to love the campy, soapy feeling of "Hotel" and "Coven," with the latter season being particularly suitable — it focuses on a coven of witches in modern New Orleans, though it contains flashbacks to several different time periods, including the Salem witch trials of the 1690s. If you're into "Riverdale" sister show "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," then "Coven" will no doubt be right up your street.
Of course, every season of "American Horror Story" is worth your time. Each installment follows a set of characters dealing with a horrific situation, usually in a single setting. Whether it's an asylum under attack from aliens, a summer camp beset by serial killers, or a carnival dealing with a murderous "freak" collector, the tone is over the top, the characters are interesting, and the gore plentiful. And while each entry is different, there's some connecting threads woven between the various seasons of "American Horror Story," so you're rewarded for watching them all.
Black Mirror
This is another anthology series that absolutely knows how to serve up interesting stories while also delving into delightfully campy situations. Unlike "American Horror Story," "Black Mirror" focuses on one story per episode. "Riverdale" fans will particularly love episodes like "USS Callister" and "Joan is Awful," which are character-based but twisted and funny (if you want to see how they compare to the rest, check out our list of every "Black Mirror" episode ranked from worst to best).
Very occasionally a storyline will carry over to a new season, such as the "USS Callister" universe, which features a woman rebelling against the sexist norms of life in a "Star Trek"-like virtual reality game. Since she's a clone brought to life by Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons), a programmer who's bitter about his real-life career and uses the game to take out his frustrations on versions of his actual co-workers, she's going to have to think on her feet to reclaim control of her life. Mostly, the show is a one-and-done experience that explores everything from AI to the perils of reality television.
Dynasty
This entry isn't about The CW's version of "Dynasty," though fans of "Riverdale" would no doubt enjoy the reboot. However, the truth is that the more recent version can't hold a candle to the original, an iconic ABC soap from the 1980s. Filled with glamour, catfights, and interfamily squabbling (not to mention a wedding massacre where half the cast was nearly killed off years before "Game of Thrones" did it), "Dynasty" is more about bedrooms than boardrooms, but fans turned out in droves to watch it for decades.
The series is primarily about Blake Carrington (John Forsythe), an oil tycoon whose new love, former secretary Krystle (Linda Evans), gets the cold shoulder from Blake's friends and some of his family. His daughter, Fallon (Pamela Sue Martin), is a spoiled princess with no compunctions about who she beds, and his son, Steven (Al Corley), just wants to live his life without the expectation of taking the wheel at Blake's company. Then there's Alexis (Joan Collins), Blake's ex-wife, who definitely wants him back. Cue a showdown between the angelic Krystle and the devilish Alexis for Blake's heart.
Dallas
While it was initially way more grounded in the real world than "Riverdale," "Dallas" eventually evolved into the kind of show where an entire season and everything that happened to its characters during those episodes could be completely erased and written off as being part of a person's dream. The CBS juggernaut, which ran from 1978 until 1991, follows the wealthy Ewing family and their rivals, the Barnes family. This is a big, soapy, sexy exploration of Texas oil fields in the 1980s. It's filled with feuding families, corporate jockeying, forbidden romance, and true love — all set against a backdrop of glass towers and rolling green fields.
The fact is that, without "Dallas," soapy TV dramas may not have existed, certainly not in the way we're used to today. The word "phenomenon" is perhaps overused when it comes to TV shows, but that's really what "Dallas" was. "It's hard, from the vantage point of our Peak TV era, to grasp why 'Dallas' caused such a global ruckus," says Max Marshall of Texas Monthly. "In 1980, the show was arguably the hottest pop culture entity in existence; about as many Americans tuned in to find out who shot J. R. as voted for president." If you're a "Riverdale" fan and you're looking for something easy but engrossing to watch, this is the show.
Passions
This one will be harder for fans to track down, since it's a sprawling daytime drama with hundreds of episodes. But there's a reason why "Passions" has become such a camp classic, even if some of its storytelling elements have aged poorly. Where else will you get to watch an orangutan named Precious practice medicine and lust after the show's biggest hero? That's just a taste of the craziness you'll see if you visit the New England town of Harmony, where a witch named Tabitha (Juliet Mills) conjures up the drama.
"Passions" boasts plenty of campy, wacky moments, like Tabitha surviving a tsunami by surfing on a door. There's also some serious Christian overtones, like Timmy (Josh Ryan Evans) — Tabitha's Pinocchio-like former doll sidekick — being turned into a real boy and ascending to heaven, and Tabitha eventually being baptized so she can stop the town from flooding. It all comes from the mind of James E. Reilly, who combined similarly campy storylines with religious themes during his time writing for the long-lived soap "Days of Our Lives."