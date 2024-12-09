Who Killed Alison In Pretty Little Liars? Her Mysterious Disappearance Explained

Season 2, Episode 13 of "Pretty Little Liars," called "The First Secret," is where viewers learn what was motivating Alison around the time of her death, as well as some of the secrets she was keeping from her friends. In the episode, we learn that Alison was A's first victim; she received messages and texts from A well before any of the others. Between this and the tiny bits of story that the liars continue to discover thanks to old notes, old videos, and some of the people Alison knew before her disappearance, it becomes clear that Alison was making a concerted effort to discover A's identity before she disappeared. As we now know, A was actually the unpopular and bitter student Mona Vanderwaal.

Mona, who was revealed to be A at the end of "Pretty Little Liars" Season 2, attempted to kill Alison the night of her sleepover with the other girls, but she accidentally hit someone else with a shovel. Alison is still injured by someone else, though, and is discovered by Mona, who tends to her at a nearby motel. Mona helps Alison flee Rosewood before someone tries to kill her again, with Alison entirely unaware that she had just given A exactly what she wanted. Alison then stayed on the run the entire time her friends and family thought she was kidnapped and then dead. It's a shock to the girls when they discover that their friend is still alive, but less so to any viewer who had been paying attention to the breadcrumbs from the beginning.